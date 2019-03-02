Manny Machado crushes balls for Padres, takes field at Spring Training for first time (Video)

Padres new superstar Manny Machado is the biggest free agent the team has ever signed, and he marks a change in how ownership and management operates.

Instead of just going young, and trying to develop their own talent, the Padres went out and spent big-time. Machado was awarded one of the biggest contracts in MLB history, and the Padres are already building one of the best infields in baseball.

Machado took the field for the first time in the team’s Cactus League game against the Giants on Saturday, and fans showered him with cheer.

Manny is here! All smiles and ready to make his #PadresST debut! pic.twitter.com/WiAwsgafe3 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 2, 2019

He also crushed balls in the batting cage.