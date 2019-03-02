The Livest Dog at UFC 235: Charles Byrd

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Name: Charles Byrd
Opponent: Edmen Shahbazyan
Odds: +130 (bet $100 to win $130)
Charles Byrd is the classic case of losing a lot of hype in one punch or, in this case, elbow. With loads of hype behind him coming off the Contender Series and a subsequent win over John Phillips, Byrd stepped in with the always dangerous Darren Stewart. After dominating him for a round and putting him in trouble, Byrd took a hard elbow that put him away.
It is still worth noting that, with the exception of that hard strike, Byrd has controlled every minute of every fight in the UFC/Contender Series.
While Shahbazyan is a tough opponent with solid striking, he is not a master of defensive wrestling. With all the skills Byrd has getting the fight to the ground and controlling the fight, expect the upset here.
2019 Totals
Record: 0-5
Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-500
Return on Investment: -100%
2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)
