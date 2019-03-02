The Livest Dog at UFC 235: Charles Byrd

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Charles Byrd

Opponent: Edmen Shahbazyan

Odds: +130 (bet $100 to win $130)

Charles Byrd is the classic case of losing a lot of hype in one punch or, in this case, elbow. With loads of hype behind him coming off the Contender Series and a subsequent win over John Phillips, Byrd stepped in with the always dangerous Darren Stewart. After dominating him for a round and putting him in trouble, Byrd took a hard elbow that put him away.

It is still worth noting that, with the exception of that hard strike, Byrd has controlled every minute of every fight in the UFC/Contender Series.

While Shahbazyan is a tough opponent with solid striking, he is not a master of defensive wrestling. With all the skills Byrd has getting the fight to the ground and controlling the fight, expect the upset here.





2019 Totals

Record: 0-5

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-500

Return on Investment: -100%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

