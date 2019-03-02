UFC 235 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has just released info for part of the card at this point. Will update with full card by Monday.

Attendance: TBA

Gate: TBA

Jon Jones: $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tyron Woodley: $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Anthony Smith: $380,000 ($350,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kamaru Usman: $380,000 ($350,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Robbie Lawler: ($200,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ben Askren: ($200,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Tecia Torres: ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Weili Zhang: ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Cody Garbrandt: ($130,000 to show, $130,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Pedro Munhoz: ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jeremy Stephens: ($20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Zabit Magomedsharipov: ($4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Misha Cirkunov: ($5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Johnny Walker: ($3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Cody Stamann: ($4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alejandro Perez: ($3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Diego Sanchez: ($99,000 to show, $99,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mickey Gall: ($5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Edmen Shahbazyan: ($3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Charles Byrd: ($3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Gina Mazany: ($4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Macy Chiasson: ($3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Polyana Viana: ($3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Hannah Cifers: ($3,500 fight week incentive pay)