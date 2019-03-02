MMA Manifesto

UFC 235: Jones vs Smith Results

UFC 235: Jones vs Smith Results

MMA Manifesto

UFC 235: Jones vs Smith Results

By March 2, 2019

By: |

UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
Mar 2, 2018 
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

UFC 235: Jones vs Smith Fight Card

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

12,509 – stacked

UFC PPV’s range between 13,400-4,698 points, with an average UFC PPV ranking 10,200

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweight Championship:
Jon Jones  (23-1, 1 NC,  #1 ranked light heavyweight) vs Anthony Smith    (31-13, #2 ranked light heavyweight)

Welterweight Championship:
Tyron Woodley    (18-3-1, #1 ranked welterweight) vs Kamaru Usman    (14-1, #4 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:
Robbie Lawler  (27-12, 1 NC,  #3 ranked welterweight) vs Ben Askren   (18-0, 1 NC)

Women’s Strawweights:
Tecia Torres  (10-3, #9 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Weili Zhang   (18-1, #22 ranked women’s strawweight)

Bantamweights:
Cody Garbrandt    (11-2, #2 ranked bantamweight) vs Pedro Munhoz    (17-3, 1 NC, #7 ranked bantamweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:
Jeremy Stephens  (28-15, #9 ranked featherweight) vs Zabit Magomedsharipov   (16-1, #23 ranked featherweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Misha Cirkunov  (14-4, #13 ranked light heavyweight) vs Johnny Walker   (16-3, #20 ranked light heavyweight)

Bantamweights:
Cody Stamann  (17-2, #27 ranked bantamweight) vs Alejandro Perez  (21-6-1, #15 ranked bantamweight)

Welterweights:
Diego Sanchez    (28-11, #44 ranked welterweight) vs Mickey Gall  (5-1, #31 ranked welterweight)

 

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:
Edmen Shahbazyan    (8-0, #43 ranked middleweight) vs Charles Byrd   (10-5, #38 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Gina Mazany  (5-2, #19 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Macy Chiasson  (3-0, #11 ranked women’s bantamweight) ***WINNER VIA TKO (STRIKES) ROUND 1 (1:49)

Women’s Strawweights:
Polyana Viana   (10-2, #17 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Hannah Cifers   (8-3, #33 ranked women’s strawweight)
***WINNER VIA SPLIT DECISION (29-28 x 2 Cifers, 29-28 Viana)
 

 

MMA Manifesto, Updates

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home