UFC 235: Jones vs Smith Results

UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
Mar 2, 2018
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith Fight Card
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
12,509 – stacked
UFC PPV’s range between 13,400-4,698 points, with an average UFC PPV ranking 10,200
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)
Light Heavyweight Championship:
Jon Jones (23-1, 1 NC, #1 ranked light heavyweight) vs Anthony Smith (31-13, #2 ranked light heavyweight)
Welterweight Championship:
Tyron Woodley (18-3-1, #1 ranked welterweight) vs Kamaru Usman (14-1, #4 ranked welterweight)
Welterweights:
Robbie Lawler (27-12, 1 NC, #3 ranked welterweight) vs Ben Askren (18-0, 1 NC)
Women’s Strawweights:
Tecia Torres (10-3, #9 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Weili Zhang (18-1, #22 ranked women’s strawweight)
Bantamweights:
Cody Garbrandt (11-2, #2 ranked bantamweight) vs Pedro Munhoz (17-3, 1 NC, #7 ranked bantamweight)
Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Featherweights:
Jeremy Stephens (28-15, #9 ranked featherweight) vs Zabit Magomedsharipov (16-1, #23 ranked featherweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Misha Cirkunov (14-4, #13 ranked light heavyweight) vs Johnny Walker (16-3, #20 ranked light heavyweight)
Bantamweights:
Cody Stamann (17-2, #27 ranked bantamweight) vs Alejandro Perez (21-6-1, #15 ranked bantamweight)
Welterweights:
Diego Sanchez (28-11, #44 ranked welterweight) vs Mickey Gall (5-1, #31 ranked welterweight)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)
Middleweights:
Edmen Shahbazyan (8-0, #43 ranked middleweight) vs Charles Byrd (10-5, #38 ranked middleweight)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Gina Mazany (5-2, #19 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Macy Chiasson (3-0, #11 ranked women’s bantamweight) ***WINNER VIA TKO (STRIKES) ROUND 1 (1:49)
Women’s Strawweights:
Polyana Viana (10-2, #17 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Hannah Cifers (8-3, #33 ranked women’s strawweight)
***WINNER VIA SPLIT DECISION (29-28 x 2 Cifers, 29-28 Viana)
