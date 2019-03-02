UFC 235 Live Stream Channels and Fight Card

Get ready for UFC 235 as it makes its first appearance on the ESPN Network with Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith on 2nd March. This new era of UFC will be fought on Saturday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. In its tie-up with ESPN, the 235 of UFC will begin at 6 PM ET and 11 AM GMT.

At UFC 235, Woodley will wrestle with Usman in the main event. The match will be a total treat to the eyes as we will see some unique action on the part of both the wrestlers. Let’s check out complete fight card and live stream channels to watch UFC 235 below.

UFC 235 Fight Card

Main Card Jon Jones vs Anthony Smith

Tyron Woodley vs Kamaru Usman

Robbie Lawler vs Ben Askren

Tecia Torres vs Weili Zhang

Cody Garbrandt vs Pedro Munhoz Preliminary Card Jeremy Stephens vs Zabit Magomedsharipov

Misha Cirkunov vs Johnny Walker

Cody Stamann vs Alejandro Pérez

Diego Sanchez vs Mickey Gall Early Preliminary Card Edmen Shahbazyan vs Charles Byrd

Gina Mazany vs Macy Chiasson

Polyana Viana vs Hannah Cifers

How to watch UFC 235 Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith live streaming free online

If you are wondering which channels to watch the UFC 235 on, here we have a list of some official and important channels that you can watch the Fight on. Enjoy the game on these channels hassle-free and have the time of your life.

UFC on ESPN

Wrestling fans are looking like a cat on the hot brick as UFC 235 is slated to happen on Saturday. Understanding what a sports fan wants, ESPN will showcase the fight cards updates, rumors, schedule and much more on its channel and ESPN app. You can watch the match between the two juggernauts of wrestling on ESPN along with its details on timing, TV listings, results, news, and analysis.

UFC 235 live on UFC TV

At UFC TV, watch the famous rivals engaging in a classic duel on Saturday. Viewers will enjoy premium access to the world’s most significant live events with UFC’s Pay-Per-View, and can also subscribe to UFC Fight Pass to break open into exclusive fights, original shows & much more.

The UFC 235 is all set to go live, and UFC TV will bring the most prominent names of Saturday, Jones and Smith in a face-off inside the Octagon. All the prime-time action and matchups will be provided live on all the devices. With UFC Fight Pass viewers will also get access to hundreds of live UFC fights, original shows and behind-the-scenes footage.

Fox Sports

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is being raised to the next level on 19 Jan and Fox Sports will live stream the action inside the cage. Stay tuned to Fox Sports for the live scores, videos, results of Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith.

Fox Sports has always doled out live broadcasts of all the major sports such as UFC, WWE, Football, Premier League, Champions League, Bundesliga, Asian Football, Asian AFF Suzuki Cup, Motorsports, Formula 1, Combat Sports, Combat Sports, Australian Open, Badminton, Basketball, WWE, and other sports.

At Fox Sports, you will enjoy a seamless live stream experience of watching Francis Ngannou defend his title against Cain Velasquez.

BT Sport 2

UFC’S live streaming, KOs, full fight replays, and magazine show episodes, everything will be available under one head: BT Sport 2

This Saturday, watch UFC with HD experience at Max 4K package on BT TV. You will get access to some of the most exceptional coverage of the fighting championship on BT Sports as you witness images being delivered at 50 frames-per-second.

You will get hands-on access to live to stream of TV matches, latest news, videos, fixtures, results, and tables. So just imagine the punches being planted by Velasquez and Ngannou being showcased in sharper detail. The most electrifying moments of the match will appear more dramatic to you. So, feel UFC 2019 like never before.

Fight Channel

This channel is a one-stop solution to feed your wrestling sports obsession. Fight Channel is one of a kind TV channel of Europe which is sincerely devoted to the live telecast of world’s most influential martial arts such as boxing, kick-boxing, free-kick, etc.

An audience can track UFC, Bellator, Glory, M-1, Enfusion, K-1, and World Series of Boxing on Fight Channel. The channel also offers content of educative value such as documentary issues related to martial arts.

TSN 5

When TJ Velasquez knocks out Henry Ngannou on Saturday night, to vie for a chance of becoming a double-champion, TSN’s will showcase it live to the viewers. TSN MMA analyst Robin Black in tow with UFC veteran Chad Laprise will provide an analysis of Velasquez’s unique skill set. Get access to the latest news, videos, information about champions and fighters, as well as rankings on TSN 5 on 2nd March.

Conclusion

These are some of the best official channels which will live stream UFC. You can get access to them on both TV and digital media platforms. So, get ready for some thunderbolt punches as two ace wrestlers go in for a jittery brawl.