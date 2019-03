The Chiefs had one of the most dynamic running backs in football, but elected to release Kareem Hunt, so they’re now looking at acquiring another back of his caliber to replace him — Le’Veon Bell.

Kansas City released Hunt after video showing him kicking and shoving a woman outside a hotel room emerged (watch here). It really hurt the team, as he racked up 185 all-purpose yards against the Patriots when the Chiefs first squared off against them, and Kansas City had virtually no run game in the first half of the AFC title game. Hunt could’ve been the difference-maker to help lead them to the Super Bowl, instead he was forced to watch the game on his couch, with the Chiefs losing a close one in overtime that could’ve gone either way.

But the Chiefs are apparently already pursuing the best running back on the market, who sat out the entirety of last season to get his body right for 2019. A report from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports indicates the Chiefs are in the mix to sign Bell.

The latest rumblings I am hearing at the combine regarding OBJ, AB, Le'Veon Bell, trades and much more: https://t.co/cunRxZTQfQ — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 1, 2019

Chiefs looking to add… offense

I continue to hear the Chiefs are, believe it or not, trying to do something big for an offensive skill player. Yes, despite all of the talent they have already amassed on that side of the ball, and despite their obvious issues on defense, they are sniffing around on trade options and some teams I spoke to wouldn’t be shocked if they got in on [former Pittsburgh Steelers running back] Le’Veon Bell. Bottom line is don’t be shocked if these guys come away with a big-time receiver or running back.

The Chiefs would obviously be a great fit for Bell, as they could line him up all over the formation, just like they did with Hunt. Bell has great hands and can exploit teams in the passing game, but can also shred defenses if they look to play zone to take away Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce over the middle.

Bell would be the perfect weapon to take the Chiefs over the hump, possibly to the Super Bowl, as he could play the same role as Hunt. If they could make it work financially, on something like a two-year deal, before having to pay Patrick Mahomes, this could work out well. Stay tuned.