Joey Logano Wins Pennzoil 400 In Las Vegas

By March 3, 2019

Sunday afternoon the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series took to the track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the third race of the 2019 season. The new rules package and Kyle Busch were the focal points coming into the race, but leaving Las Vegas it will be Joey Logano who is the talk of the NASCAR town. Logano held off teammate Brad Keselowski who got to Logano’s bumper on the final lap of the race.

Kyle Busch notched career wins No. 196 and No. 197 this weekend in Vegas ahead of the green flag for the Pennzoil 400. On Sunday Busch was looking for the weekend trifecta but Logano was able to foil that plan. Despite not winning on Sunday, Busch still put forth a strong effort whilst overcoming a pit road speeding penalty. Kyle Larson had pit road issues for the second week in a row, this time it was too many men over the wall. Larson, like Busch, was able to rebound from the penalty and put together a decent run.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the likes of Jimmie Johnson and Ryan Blaney who many predicted to have strong runs this weekend. Blaney fell down three laps early when he needed to make a second stop for a valve stem issue, from there he was never a factor. Johnson looked strong early, lingering in and around the top-10. However, as the race progressed the No. 48 car regressed and the last 100 laps saw Johnson in and out of the top-20.

Unofficial Pennzoil 400 Results:

  1. Joey Logano
  2. Brad Keselowski
  3. Kyle Busch
  4. Kevin Harvick
  5. Kurt Busch
  6. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  7. Aric Almirola
  8. Martin Truex Jr.
  9. Chase Elliott
  10. Denny Hamlin
  11. Alex Bowman
  12. Kyle Larson
  13. Erik Jones
  14. Clint Bowyer
  15. Paul Menard
  16. William Byron
  17. Chris Buescher
  18. Daniel Suarez
  19. Jimmie Johnson
  20. Austin Dillon
  21. Matt DiBenedetto
  22. Ryan Blaney
  23. Daniel Hemric
  24. Ryan Newman
  25. Ryan Preece
  26. Bubba Wallace
  27. Corey LaJoie
  28. David Ragan
  29. Ty Dillon
  30. Michael McDowell
  31. Parker Kligerman
  32. Landon Cassill
  33. Ross Chastain
  34. Matt Tift
  35. Cody Ware
  36. Reed Sorenson
  37. B.J. McLeod
  38. Joey Gase

