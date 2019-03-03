Joey Logano Wins Pennzoil 400 In Las Vegas

Sunday afternoon the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series took to the track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the third race of the 2019 season. The new rules package and Kyle Busch were the focal points coming into the race, but leaving Las Vegas it will be Joey Logano who is the talk of the NASCAR town. Logano held off teammate Brad Keselowski who got to Logano’s bumper on the final lap of the race.

Kyle Busch notched career wins No. 196 and No. 197 this weekend in Vegas ahead of the green flag for the Pennzoil 400. On Sunday Busch was looking for the weekend trifecta but Logano was able to foil that plan. Despite not winning on Sunday, Busch still put forth a strong effort whilst overcoming a pit road speeding penalty. Kyle Larson had pit road issues for the second week in a row, this time it was too many men over the wall. Larson, like Busch, was able to rebound from the penalty and put together a decent run.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the likes of Jimmie Johnson and Ryan Blaney who many predicted to have strong runs this weekend. Blaney fell down three laps early when he needed to make a second stop for a valve stem issue, from there he was never a factor. Johnson looked strong early, lingering in and around the top-10. However, as the race progressed the No. 48 car regressed and the last 100 laps saw Johnson in and out of the top-20.

Unofficial Pennzoil 400 Results: