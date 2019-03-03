Ronda Rousey Said To Be Legitimately Upset Following Twitter War With Becky Lynch

Earlier this week, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey went to war online with her presumed WrestleMania 35 opponent Becky Lynch, and the Twitter battle got very heated to say the least.

The Twitter exchange became so heated that WWE officials were reportedly unhappy with both Rousey and Lynch’s unscripted comments, which included Rousey using non-PG language and threatening to shoot fight Lynch when they meet in the ring.

According to Diva Dirt, Ronda Rousey was legitimately upset with Becky Lynch following the Twitter fight, which has been described as a work turned shoot when Rousey hit Lynch with comments such as labelling Lynch’s armbar “fake.”

Furthermore, Fightful is corroborating reports that Rousey was upset following the Twitter ordeal, adding, “Rousey’s terminology on the microphone is widely known in WWE to be confusing and anticlimactic. Everyone we’ve spoken to within the company believes that Rousey’s frustration is real.”

Rousey’s frustration appeared to boil over on Twitter when she called out Becky Lynch’s fake mugshots which were posted online after Lynch’s storyline “arrest” on Raw this past Monday night. WWE officials are likely not happy with Rousey so blatantly and publicly referring to the worked nature of pro wrestling, especially when Rousey and Lynch are building to what will likely be one of the most anticipated title matches on the WrestleMania 35 card.

“F word? You mean “fake”?”, Tweeted Rousey. “Fake like your non sensical BS “armbar” that doesn’t even work and just looks like you’re holding the dick you wish you had?”

One person who appeared to be a fan of the Twitter war between Rousey and Lynch is Eric Bischoff, who Tweeted, then oddly deleted, “interesting how, with a 3 hour show and a 2 hour show in prime time, there doesn’t seem to be enough time to give your ‘A’ story more meat on the bone. But I’m digging the twitter war!”