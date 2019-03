Former NFL receiver Steve Smith is a national treasure, and with his personality, we absolutely love watching him break down the game of football on television.

Smith always speaks his mind, just like he did on the football field, and that’s part of what makes him so great as an analyst. He sure didn’t hold back in breaking down the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday.

He was asked if he was interested in returning to the NFL this season, just like former broadcaster Jason Witten, who is now headed back to the Cowboys. The response he provided was hilarious.

“Nah, I’m actually good on TV, so I’m going to stay here,” Smith said, throwing some shade at Witten.

Too funny.