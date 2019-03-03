UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs dos Santos

Mar 9, 2019

Intrust Bank Arena

Wichita, Kansas

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs dos Santos Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

8,121 – second best fight card in over a year

UFC Fight Night’s range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average UFC Fight Night ranking 6,000

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):

Derrick Lewis (21-6, 1 NC, #7 ranked heavyweight) vs Junior dos Santos (20-5, #10 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (20-5, #24 ranked welterweight) vs Curtis Millender (17-3, #29 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:

Tim Means (28-10-1, 1 NC, #47 ranked welterweight) vs Niko Price (12-2, 1 NC, #25 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:

Blagoy Ivanov (16-2, 1 NC, #35 ranked heavyweight) vs Ben Rothwell (36-10, #6 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:

Beneil Dariush (15-4-1, #18 ranked lightweight) vs Drew Dober (20-8, 1 NC, #42 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:

Tim Boetsch (21-12, #8 ranked middleweight) vs Omari Akhmedov (17-4-1, #23 ranked middleweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Anthony Rocco Martin (15-4, #13 ranked welterweight) vs Sergio Moraes (14-3-1, #21 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Marion Reneau (9-4-1, #5 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Yana Kunitskaya (11-4, 1 NC, #16 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Featherweights:

Grant Dawson (12-1) vs Julian Erosa (22-6, #52 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:

Maurice Greene (6-2, #23 ranked heavyweight) vs Jeff Hughes (10-1)

Bantamweights:

Louis Smolka (15-5, #18 ranked bantamweight) vs Matt Schnell (12-4, #45 ranked bantamweight)

Welterweights:

Alex Morono (15-6, #51 ranked welterweight) vs Zak Ottow (17-6, #53 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:

Alex White (12-5, #49 ranked lightweight) vs Dan Moret (13-4, #75 ranked lightweight)

