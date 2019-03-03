UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs dos Santos
Mar 9, 2019
Intrust Bank Arena
Wichita, Kansas
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs dos Santos Fight Card
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
8,121 – second best fight card in over a year
UFC Fight Night’s range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average UFC Fight Night ranking 6,000
Main Card (ESPN+ – 10:00 pm Eastern)
Heavyweights (five rounds):
Derrick Lewis (21-6, 1 NC, #7 ranked heavyweight) vs Junior dos Santos (20-5, #10 ranked heavyweight)
Welterweights:
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (20-5, #24 ranked welterweight) vs Curtis Millender (17-3, #29 ranked welterweight)
Welterweights:
Tim Means (28-10-1, 1 NC, #47 ranked welterweight) vs Niko Price (12-2, 1 NC, #25 ranked welterweight)
Heavyweights:
Blagoy Ivanov (16-2, 1 NC, #35 ranked heavyweight) vs Ben Rothwell (36-10, #6 ranked heavyweight)
Lightweights:
Beneil Dariush (15-4-1, #18 ranked lightweight) vs Drew Dober (20-8, 1 NC, #42 ranked lightweight)
Middleweights:
Tim Boetsch (21-12, #8 ranked middleweight) vs Omari Akhmedov (17-4-1, #23 ranked middleweight)
Prelims (ESPN+ – 6:30 pm Eastern)
Welterweights:
Anthony Rocco Martin (15-4, #13 ranked welterweight) vs Sergio Moraes (14-3-1, #21 ranked welterweight)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Marion Reneau (9-4-1, #5 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Yana Kunitskaya (11-4, 1 NC, #16 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Featherweights:
Grant Dawson (12-1) vs Julian Erosa (22-6, #52 ranked featherweight)
Heavyweights:
Maurice Greene (6-2, #23 ranked heavyweight) vs Jeff Hughes (10-1)
Bantamweights:
Louis Smolka (15-5, #18 ranked bantamweight) vs Matt Schnell (12-4, #45 ranked bantamweight)
Welterweights:
Alex Morono (15-6, #51 ranked welterweight) vs Zak Ottow (17-6, #53 ranked welterweight)
Lightweights:
Alex White (12-5, #49 ranked lightweight) vs Dan Moret (13-4, #75 ranked lightweight)
