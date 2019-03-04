Bryce Harper Phillies jersey sales shatter MLB record, you can buy them here if interested

Superstar slugger Bryce Harper recently signed the largest deal in MLB history, inking a 12-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies.

And that’s not the only record Harper has broken since joining the Phillies.

His jerseys are selling like wildfire hotcakes crack. Everyone is lining up to buy them, and Harper has already broken the record for most jerseys sold in 24 hours in any sport.

According to Fanatics, Bryce Harper broke the record for the best 24 hours of sales for a jersey launch for any player in any sport. — Matt Breen (@matt_breen) March 3, 2019

Fanatics lists the price of Harper’s jersey at $119.99. The magnetic flexbase edition, however, is $279.99, so if you’re rich, you should hop on it.

