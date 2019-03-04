Eric Bischoff Comments On Torrie Wilson Being Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

Earlier today, WWE officially announced that former star Torrie Wilson is the next name to join the 2019 Hall of Fame class. Wilson joins Degeneration X and The Honky Tonk Man as previously announced 2019 inductees.

The response to Wilson’s Hall of Fame induction has been mixed, with some fans online feeling the former star represented the “Divas” era of pro wrestling and is not quite worthy of a Hall of Fame induction.

Other fans have praised WWE’s decision to induct Wilson, as they view the former Diva’s Champion as a pioneer in women’s wrestling who helped pave the way for the modern women’s revolution.

One name who supports the decision to have Wilson enter the Hall of Fame is former WCW Executive Producer and WWE personality Eric Bischoff.

In a new interview with The Floor Seat’s Chris Featherstone for Fan Buzz, Bischoff reacted to Wilson being the latest name to join the WWE Hall of Fame.

“Torrie Wilson is one of the nicest people I’ve had the pleasure to work with in Sports Entertainment,” said Bischoff. “She brought talent, a positive attitude, and tremendous work ethic and discipline with her each time she showed up to entertain fans. Very proud of her.”

Wilson herself spoke with ESPN about her induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, and noted, “I want to stress to people — we fall so hard. I have fallen so, so hard so many times, and wasn’t sure if I could get back up,” she said. “And the truth of the matter is, every time I fell, my life got even better when I crawled out of it.”

This year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony takes place the night before WrestleMania 35 at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. WWE moved this year’s ceremony to the night before WrestleMania as ROH and NJPW will be running a major G1 Supercard event at Madison Square Garden the night before ‘Mania, and WWE did not want the MSG event to compete with NXT Takeover New York.