Joe Harris embarrasses Luka Doncic with slick move (Video)

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is one of the most exciting young players to watch in the NBA, but he’s only 20 years old, so there’s still a lot of room for him to improve — especially on the defensive end of the court.

That was evidenced by one particular play in Monday night’s Mavs-Nets game, when Joe Harris absolutely dropped him with a nice move. It happened in the first minute of the game, when Harris used a great shot fake to get Doncic leaning one way, then just dribbled right by him, causing the Mavericks guard to fall down. Harris then calmly drained a jumper from just behind the free-throw line.

Joe Harris breaks Luka Doncic's ankles pic.twitter.com/JZRQQYH2O1 — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) March 5, 2019

Doncic was featured on the other end of the highlight reel, for once.