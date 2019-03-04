Joel Embiid practices on Monday, return is still unknown

Sixers’ center Joel Embiid finally gets back to practice, although his return date is still up in the air.

Coming off of a tough loss at home to the reigning champions, the Philadelphia 76ers are patiently waiting for their All-Star big man to get back out on the floor. After dealing with knee tendinitis a few weeks now, Joel Embiid is slowly easing his way back into the game.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Embiid decided to shut himself down. After playing in the meaningless All-Star game, the Sixers’ center decided that he didn’t want to risk his long-term health. So he got an MRI, which came back clear of any structural damage, thankfully and he’s been resting up.

Before Saturday’s matchup, Embiid had his re-evaluation, a little later than expected. That’s when Embiid revealed that it was his decision to sit out and that he fully plans to be back the following week. Well, it’s Monday, and Embiid stuck to his word. The Sixers’ big man was a participant at practice, but his status for Tuesday’s game is still up in the air currently.

Embiid is back, but not fully yet

Joel Embiid did practice today. Brett Brown says it doesn’t mean that he’ll play tomorrow. #Sixers — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) March 4, 2019

The Sixers surprised the local media with a medical update on Monday, that had Embiid listed as a participant on a rather extensive injury report. While the other non-practicing participants overshadowed Embiid’s return a bit, it’s good to see that Embiid may be ready to go very soon.

Very soon doesn’t mean on Tuesday though. Sixers’ head coach Brett Brown acknowledged that Embiid is back, but not fully just yet. His game status for Tuesday against the Orlando Magic isn’t a full go just yet. And considering that Brown didn’t say it’s a maybe, it might be best to assume that Embiid’s return won’t come that early.

The Sixers will play back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday, then they return on Friday. If I had to guess, I would assume that the Sixers would want to issue Embiid another day or two to practice and shake off some rust before returning. Tuesday is a possibility, but I’d assume it’s sort of a longshot right now.