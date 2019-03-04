Joey Logano Talks About Winning Pennzoil 400

The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is only three races old, but thus far everything is coming up roses for Joey Logano and Team Penske. Last weekend in Atlanta Logano’s teammate Brad Keselowski took the checkered flag. Sunday in Las Vegas, it was Logano’s turn to visit victory lane, with Keselowski finishing right behind him in second.

For Logano, the win has to be a sigh of relief as he was able to get his first win since becoming a champion out of the way early. Sunday’s win will take pressure off of the No. 22 team for the rest of the season as they are likely locked into the playoffs where Logano will look to defend his Cup Series crown. After the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, Logano reflected on what the win meant to him, his team and his sponsor.

“We really wanted to win this one bad for Pennzoil. They have done so much for us over the years not only as a sponsor in supporting our team, but as a technical partner that is constantly developing motor oil formulations that help us take our engine to extreme levels and maximize our performance.”

After Logano’s victory in Las Vegas, Travis Geisler, Director of Competition at Team Penske spoke about the win and Team Penske’s relationship with Pennzoil.

“We really couldn’t do what we do, without the relationship we have with the scientists and everyone at Shell and Pennzoil. When we ask to get something out of the motor oil that we put in our engines each and every week, Pennzoil does whatever it takes to give us optimum performance, efficiency and reliability. It is that unique relationship that goes just beyond having their name on the side of our car that makes what we do possible.”

With one win in the books, Logano will certainly be looking to add to his win total between now and the start of the playoffs. Logano’s win on Sunday was the 22nd of his NASCAR Cup Series career. This weekend Logano and the No. 22 team will be looking to make it two in a row when they take to the track in Phoenix.