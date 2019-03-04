Look: Khloe Kardashian caught editing Instagram photo, gets roasted by fans

It’s no secret that the Kardashian clan will do whatever it takes to increase their following and strengthen its brand — and Khloe is no different.

Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie are all huge players in the social media world, posting photos of themselves — with all different looks — on the regular. Sometimes they’re blonde, sometimes they’re brunette, and in the case of Kim — sometimes they’re even a redhead (like Kim, before the Oscars).

And sometimes, they’ll even edit their photos to gain more traction, as we recently learned.

Khloe posted a photo on Instagram on Monday afternoon, but it didn’t take long for fans to question it, and with good reason. They claim the proportions are off, and roasted her in the comments for it.

We’ll let you be the judge, so check it out below.

We completely agree with them. Look at her head and how large it looks! And also how weird it looks sitting on her body. There’s something wrong with that photo, unlike some of her most recent ones, which look normal, as you can see below.

Shady, indeed.