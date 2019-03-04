Look: Lonzo Ball's ex-girlfriend Denise Garcia posts sexy photos to show she's moved on

Lakers star point guard Lonzo Ball and his baby mama / former girlfriend, Denise Garcia, have clearly moved on, but they’re still in each other’s lives, due to their daughter, Zoey.

But both of them have moved on, and are exploring other options, as it relates to the dating market. Unfortunately, that sometimes creates jealous, given how long Lonzo and Denise were together, and how close they were. Ball is currently dating Courtney Conejo, which actually caused an interesting exchange roughly six weeks ago, when Garcia threatened to fight her in a threatening voice message (listen here).

And while it might be a bit tough for her to see Lonzo dating, Garcia is doing just fine for herself. She’s made that clear on her Instagram story over the past few months, and she’s also posted some thirst-trap photos to show that she’s on the market, and she’s an extremely hot commodity. Check out some of the best ones below.