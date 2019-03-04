Look: Saints fans take aim at NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell with Mardi Gras float

Saints fans sent a clear message to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at the biggest event in New Orleans, and we now know that they have not forgotten about the blown call in the NFC title game roughly five weeks ago.

In fact, the wound is still very fresh, which fans made clear at Mardi Gras this weekend.

Le Krewe d’Etat went all out on its particular float this year, which was appropriately named ““Willful Blindness.” Its message blasted Goodell and referee Bill Vinovich, whose crew missed an obvious pass interference call that would’ve likely lifted the Saints to victory, and punched their ticket to Super Bowl LIII.

There’s video of the float as well.

Solid troll job.