Look: Taylor Swift sips wine with friends, has amazing party

Pop star Taylor Swift has been in the neaws a lot recently, as she’s back in the studio recording a new album, given that she may actually not have a 2019 tour.

At the current time, Swift isn’t slated for any concerts in 2019, so she’s dedicating her time to producing new hits that her fans will love to listen to over and over. She puts so much work into her albums, and it’s that passion and dedication that really shines through in her music.

For now, though, she’s toasting and enjoying some wine with her friends, as some recent Instagram photos suggest.

She also recently attended an epic party where everyone dressed up as popular movie characters. Check out Cinderella, Posh Spice, Ariel, Mary Poppins and more!

And in case you want more T Swift, you can actually check her out on the news stands right now. She’s currently on the cover of Elle Magazine.

Here are a few other recent photos of her.

https://www.instagram.com/taylorswift/

White wine seems to be her drink of choice.