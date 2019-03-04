Look: WWE legend Torrie Wilson reacts to Hall of Fame announcement

WWE fans have been thrilled to hear that Torrie Wilson, along with The Honky Tonk Man and Degeneration X, have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, which makes for a pretty great 2019 class.

Wilson plied her trade in both WCW and WWE, and she turned plenty of heads in doing so. She’s always managed to remain in great shape, which both male and female fans took note of,

Anyway, the official announcement came on Monday afternoon, and you can check out the press release here.

It didn’t take Wilson long to react to the big news, and she appeared to be both honored and excited to get into the exclusive club.

Wow thanks guys! #StayFit Torrie Wilson, Trish Stratus, And All Of The Other Former WWF Divas Looked Better Than Ever Last Night https://t.co/soPXko2Yt8 — Torrie Wilson (@Torrie11) January 23, 2018

She does, indeed, stay fit, as anyone who follows her on Instagram knows. Even at 43 years old, she’s still a smokeshow. See for yourself.

Also, there’s this.

Congrats to Wilson!