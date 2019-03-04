Look: WWE legend Torrie Wilson reacts to Hall of Fame announcement

WWE fans have been thrilled to hear that Torrie Wilson, along with The Honky Tonk Man and Degeneration X, have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, which makes for a pretty great 2019 class.
Wilson plied her trade in both WCW and WWE, and she turned plenty of heads in doing so. She’s always managed to remain in great shape, which both male and female fans took note of,
Anyway, the official announcement came on Monday afternoon, and you can check out the press release here.
It didn’t take Wilson long to react to the big news, and she appeared to be both honored and excited to get into the exclusive club.
View this post on Instagram
. Feeling overwhelmed with gratitude & emotion right now. . It’s been one heck of a cool ride I’ve been on – loaded with lots of highs & lows. Grateful for it ALL & thankful for all of the amazing messages, texts & calls I’ve been getting. . You guys are awesome. And I’m still in shock. 🙏🏽 . @wwe
She does, indeed, stay fit, as anyone who follows her on Instagram knows. Even at 43 years old, she’s still a smokeshow. See for yourself.
View this post on Instagram
. You probably would never believe how many times I’ve been knocked to my knees so hard that I never imagined getting back up. . But I did. Each time stronger than ever. Each time, wisdom gained that could never be read in a book or taught in a class. . Each time finding the silver lining & slowly getting back UP. . Find your damn silver lining & get the heck back up. Promise it’s worth every tear & every inch of fear you push to the side. ❤️ .
View this post on Instagram
. Somethin I’ve learned on a Monday. . Give your energy to people who’s loyalty can’t be bought. . Give it to the people who can’t be quickly swayed by a buck, a free meal, pair of designer shoes or the attention of someone more “popular”. . You shouldn’t have to “buy” loyalty but people do all the time. . Let people do their thing & watch/learn/take note. The easier the sale, the faster they will be to put YOU on the chopping block. .
View this post on Instagram
Be the best version of yourself, not the version someone else wants you to be! 7 of my Coaching Clients peeps just wrapped up today looking AMAZING & guess what that means?! 7 new spots just opened up and I want YOU! Click the link in my bio to sign up right now or 👉🏽 Hit me up at Torrie@Fittensity.com right now if ya want to claim a spot before they’re gone! 🔥🔥 . 📷 @lee_lhgfx @FIT.TENSITY #FITTENSITY
Also, there’s this.
Congrats to Wilson!
Comments