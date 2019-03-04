Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of Night: Nikola Vucevic

March 4, 2019

Mar 3, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) blocks a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Nikola Vucevic – Orlando (vs Cleveland)

28 points, 13-16 FG, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Another big night for NV, but no W for the Magic.

 


