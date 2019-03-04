Supplement Regimen for Returning Athletes

If you are a returning athlete, after a muscle breakdown or a period of prolonged stay out of action, supplemented regimens are the best assistance you can ever get asides the usual training you need to keep up with after lagging behind. These supplement regimens will help you recover faster and bring you back to shape in no distant time. Generally, regimens are meant to help accelerate your recovery process by giving you faster results, imagine them being supplemented with powerful food supplements like nootropics and the likes, imagine the kind of results you’ll be getting.

These supplemented regimens will also help in the recovery process in between your training sessions where it supplies nutrients to your muscles while replenishing worn out tissues.

Here Are the Best 5 Supplement Regimens for Retuning Athletes

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Fish oil is the one of the most important sources of omega-3 fatty acid which is prominent for its anti-inflammatory properties. As athletes, minimal inflammation in your body is important for adaptation and optimal performance. The two main fatty acids (docosahexaenoic and eicosapentaenoic) in the omega-3 supplement break down into signaling molecules called eicosanoids that can barricade inflammatory pathways. The omega-3 fatty acid is also active in hormone synthesis and facilitates muscle repair.

BCAA’s (Branched Chain Amino Acids)

BCAA is a household supplement in the fitness world known for its muscle protein synthesis and its ability to prevent muscle soreness. They are amino acids and can’t be generated in your body by themselves which is why supplements are needed to manufacture them.

Your muscles ultimately require protein to rebuild and grow as you return back to action. Your best bet at this is getting a BCAA supplement which can enhance the breaking down of proteins into amino acids which will then be utilized in the protein synthesis of your muscles.

Glutamine

Glutamine is produced in the body as an amino acid which is responsible for the distribution of nitrogen to parts of the body where they are needed. Nitrogen is very active in repairing damaged tissue and muscle, so it’s necessary for every athlete to have nitrogen evenly distributed into areas where it is needed for optimal functionality.

Although the Glutamine is produced in the body, but the rate at which it’s burned by athletes is faster than usual and that’s where the supplement comes in to provide it in substantial amounts. With this supplement, as Glutamine is being used up in the body, replacement occurs instantly.

Glucosamine

Synthesized in the body from Glutamine and Glucose, Glucosamine builds and strengthens the muscles and joints. For the joints, it improves elasticity and coupled with its anti-inflammatory properties, the Glucosamine comes as a powerful supplement pack for muscle building, recovery and pain relieving. It also reduces the rate at which your cartilages deteriorates as it repairs connective tissues in the process. With the Glucosamine, you can say goodbye to your anti-inflammatory drugs. It’s rarely found in food sources and supplements are the surest way to obtain them.

Alpha-GPC Nootropic Supplement

For many, muscle gain thanks to nootropics like the Alpha-GPC has been a significant success. While Nootropics are famous for their brain boosting power, not many are aware that they can stimulate muscle gain due their ability to help you focus and work out with a high tolerance rate that’s above what you could usually pull off.

As a returning athlete, you’d like to be the perfect example of bouncing back stronger and the Nootropic regimen comes in handy in this case. One of the most renowned of them all is the ALPHA-GPC (Alpha-glycerophosphocholine) which asides improving the brains cognitive functions, enhances your physical performance.

In a study found in the Journal of International Society of Sports Nutrition, the ALPHA-GPC was proven to augment growth hormone response which is influential in the recovery process of any athlete and increase power output by 14% on the bench.

Protein

The everyday protein-rich foods you find everywhere around you are potent muscle building foods, they become more powerful when you include them as supplements in your recovering package.

As you return back to action, in your regular workouts, consider consuming more proteins and their supplements especially if carbohydrates aren’t really your thing. These proteins help fix damaged muscles and accelerate glycogen production.

They also reduce the response from cortisol – the stress hormone. Even if you aren’t just returning back into the game, after workouts, proteins reduce inflammation and builds muscle. You might consider treating yourself to food delights such as milk, chicken, yoghurt, beans and the likes.

Conclusion

For athletes, bouncing back can be tiring due to lack of motivation and probably the ego bursting feeling of being left behind. It’s a gradual process that’s more challenging considering the fact that you’re just recovering.

These supplement regimens can aid you all the way by providing you with the physical energy and alertness you need. They are also meant for workout recoveries. After a successful workout session, they refill your body with all the nutrients you need to continue.