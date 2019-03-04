The Weekend Bulletin

-A quick snapshot at the weekend before Fighters of the Week fleshes it out a bit more.

Biggest Upset: Hannah Cifers (+210) over Polyana Viana

Notable New Champions:

UFC Welterweight Champion: Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman WBA International Featherweight Champion: Jordan Gill

Jordan Gill WBO International Heavyweight Champion: Junior Fa

Junior Fa Fight To Win Black Belt Featherweight Champion: Hannette Staack

Hannette Staack Cage Warriors Middleweight Championship: James Webb

A Few Storylines Going Forward:

1. The Usman Era? If anyone has seen Tyron Lakent Woodley, please report the information to Paradise authorities, because he still has a UFC Welterweight title to defend, as the cardboard cutout resembling him was absolutely trucked by Kamaru Usman to the tune of 50-44 x2 and 50-45. Usman has looked fantastic, and between Colby Covington, a potential Woodley rematch, and whatever shakes out of the Askren/Woodley potential rematch, there are plenty of challengers afoot.

2. Johnny Walker Read…y?: Not since Demian Maia shit the bed against Anderson Silva have I seen a fighter fail to show up for his first world title opportunity like Anthony Smith did against Jon Jones. Good god. With Walker, who just so happens to reside in the shallowest division in MMA, he may be next in line, or at the very least, one fight away.

3. Run It Back: Dana White says they’re going to rematch the very fun, very exciting, very weird Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler fight. Should it have been stopped in the first round when Lawler was whaling on a downed Askren? More importantly, was Lawler out and limp when Askren had his side choke on him? The winner is in the mix with Colby Covington and the former champ Tyon Woodley for the next crack at Kamaru Usman.