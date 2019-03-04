UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Mar 4/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|T.J. Dillashaw
|411.5
|2
|3
|2
|Marlon Moraes
|263
|3
|7
|10
|Pedro Munhoz
|180.5
|4
|6
|6
|Aljamain Sterling
|165.5
|5
|4
|8
|John Lineker
|164.5
|6
|2
|3
|Cody Garbrandt
|150
|7
|5
|7
|Jimmie Rivera
|137
|8
|8
|11
|Rob Font
|126
|9
|10
|Sergio Pettis
|113.5
|10
|19
|9
|Petr Yan
|112.5
|11
|37
|16
|Ricky Simon
|104.5
|12
|27
|13
|Cody Stamann
|102
|13
|14
|Cory Sandhagen
|99
|14
|9
|4
|Raphael Assuncao
|94
|15
|12
|Eddie Wineland
|89
|16
|13
|Brian Kelleher
|84.5
|17
|11
|Rani Yahya
|77.5
|18
|16
|Bryan Caraway
|76.5
|19
|15
|14
|Alejandro Perez
|73.5
|20
|27
|Manny Bermudez
|72.5
|21
|17
|Marlon Vera
|69
|22
|18
|Louis Smolka
|68
|23
|45
|Luke Sanders
|59
|24
|NR
|Said Nurmagomedov
|54.5
|25
|22
|Nathaniel Wood
|52.5
|26
|26
|Kyung Ho Kang
|52
|27
|25
|Iuri Alcantara
|50.5
|28
|27
|Raoni Barcelos
|47.5
|28
|27
|Song Yadong
|47.5
|30
|24
|Ricardo Ramos
|45.5
|31
|20
|12
|John Dodson
|42
|32
|31
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|39
|33
|33
|Matthew Lopez
|33
|34
|34
|Frankie Saenz
|32
|35
|35
|Montel Jackson
|30
|36
|22
|Renan Barao
|29
|37
|37
|Mark De La Rosa
|27.5
|38
|39
|Andre Ewell
|27
|39
|40
|Brett Johns
|26.5
|40
|41
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|26
|41
|42
|Andre Soukhamthath
|25
|41
|42
|Tom Duquesnoy
|25
|43
|44
|Patrick Williams
|24
|44
|45
|Johnny Eduardo
|22.5
|45
|NR
|Matt Schnell
|19
|46
|47
|Teruto Ishihara
|16.5
|47
|48
|Guido Cannetti
|16
|48
|49
|Henry Briones
|15
|49
|50
|Brad Katona
|9.5
|49
|50
|Liu Pingyuan
|9.5
|51
|57
|Jonathan Martinez
|5
|51
|52
|Merab Dvalishvili
|5
|53
|53
|Aiemann Zahabi
|4.5
|53
|NR
|Benito Lopez
|4.5
|55
|55
|Davey Grant
|4
|56
|56
|Joby Sanchez
|3.5
|57
|57
|Chris Gutierrez
|0
|57
|57
|Jin Soo Son
|0
|57
|NR
|Mario Bautista
|0
|57
|57
|Martin Day
|0
|57
|57
|Su Mudaerji
|0
|57
|57
|Terrion Ware
|0
|57
|57
|Vince Morales
|0
|57
|57
|Wuliji Buren
|0
Check back Monday for our flyweight rankings
