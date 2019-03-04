UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Mar 4/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 T.J. Dillashaw 411.5 2 3 2 Marlon Moraes 263 3 7 10 Pedro Munhoz 180.5 4 6 6 Aljamain Sterling 165.5 5 4 8 John Lineker 164.5 6 2 3 Cody Garbrandt 150 7 5 7 Jimmie Rivera 137 8 8 11 Rob Font 126 9 10 Sergio Pettis 113.5 10 19 9 Petr Yan 112.5 11 37 16 Ricky Simon 104.5 12 27 13 Cody Stamann 102 13 14 Cory Sandhagen 99 14 9 4 Raphael Assuncao 94 15 12 Eddie Wineland 89 16 13 Brian Kelleher 84.5 17 11 Rani Yahya 77.5 18 16 Bryan Caraway 76.5 19 15 14 Alejandro Perez 73.5 20 27 Manny Bermudez 72.5 21 17 Marlon Vera 69 22 18 Louis Smolka 68 23 45 Luke Sanders 59 24 NR Said Nurmagomedov 54.5 25 22 Nathaniel Wood 52.5 26 26 Kyung Ho Kang 52 27 25 Iuri Alcantara 50.5 28 27 Raoni Barcelos 47.5 28 27 Song Yadong 47.5 30 24 Ricardo Ramos 45.5 31 20 12 John Dodson 42 32 31 Jose Alberto Quinonez 39 33 33 Matthew Lopez 33 34 34 Frankie Saenz 32 35 35 Montel Jackson 30 36 22 Renan Barao 29 37 37 Mark De La Rosa 27.5 38 39 Andre Ewell 27 39 40 Brett Johns 26.5 40 41 Douglas Silva de Andrade 26 41 42 Andre Soukhamthath 25 41 42 Tom Duquesnoy 25 43 44 Patrick Williams 24 44 45 Johnny Eduardo 22.5 45 NR Matt Schnell 19 46 47 Teruto Ishihara 16.5 47 48 Guido Cannetti 16 48 49 Henry Briones 15 49 50 Brad Katona 9.5 49 50 Liu Pingyuan 9.5 51 57 Jonathan Martinez 5 51 52 Merab Dvalishvili 5 53 53 Aiemann Zahabi 4.5 53 NR Benito Lopez 4.5 55 55 Davey Grant 4 56 56 Joby Sanchez 3.5 57 57 Chris Gutierrez 0 57 57 Jin Soo Son 0 57 NR Mario Bautista 0 57 57 Martin Day 0 57 57 Su Mudaerji 0 57 57 Terrion Ware 0 57 57 Vince Morales 0 57 57 Wuliji Buren 0

