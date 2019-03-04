Watch: Rob Gronkowski spikes, dominates opponents in beach ball game

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is a competitor, so he rises to the occasion and attempts to best his opponents no matter the occasion.

Normally we’re used to seeing Gronk overpower his opponents on the football field, as the Patriots cut his checks, but he showed that he’ll even give it all his all just playing a friendly game on the beach.

We know that Gronk and his brothers are ultracompetitive — in everything they do — and we witnessed that while they were playing a game of Spike Ball. Gronk — as he’s been known to do — spiked the hell out of the ball, and won the point, alongside former NFL receiver Eric Decker.