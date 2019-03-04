WWE Officially Announces Torrie Wilson As The Next 2019 Hall Of Fame Inductee, Social Media Reacts

ESPN is reporting that former WWE and WCW star Torrie Wilson is the next name to join the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class. Wilson joins The Honky Tonk Man and Degeneration X as previously announced 2019 inductees.

“This feels like a sweet closure,” Wilson, 43, told espnW. “Since I retired, so many people have asked me, ‘Do you feel bad you’ve never won a title?’ And I have always said no, because I felt like I got the value — even though it would have been nice [to win a title]. But being inducted into the Hall of Fame feels like a championship belt to me, because it really makes me feel appreciated.”

Wilson left WWE back in 2008 and announced her retirement from pro wrestling due to injury, however, she competed for the company in 2018, as an entrant in the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match, and in a battle royal match at the Evolution PPV back in October.

Related The Pro Wrestling World Reacts To Chyna And Degeneration X Officially Entering The WWE Hall Of Fame

Wilson also spoke about the current state of women’s wrestling in WWE, praising stars such as Becky Lynch who have pioneered the current Women’s Revolution in the company. “It’s actually mind-boggling to me when I watch their matches,” Wilson said. “I remember watching Becky Lynch and then asking her after, ‘How are you going on? How are you doing matches after matches? Aren’t you hurting?’ And she is just tough as a nail.”

The decision to induct Torrie Wilson into the Hall of Fame has drawn a mixed response from fans on social media, with one fan critical of the decision, Tweeting, “Ok I get why WWE doesn’t want to induct Chyna in the hall of fame, because of her role in porns, but they want to induct Torrie Wilson? They do remember that she posed for Playboy right? And did an angle with Dawn Marie where they made out. Remember that?”

Other fans came to the defense of Torrie Wilson’s induction, with one Twitter user commenting, “There’s gonna be a lot of wrestling fans who take issue with this, but not me. While Torrie never did anything that entertained ME, it’s a subjective artform. She made it for nearly a decade in this screwed-up business, surviving the death of both WCW AND Al Wilson. Moreover Torrie Wilson symbolizes and personified the entire Johnny Ace-managed Diva-era, where models were chosen at random, given cursory training, and then expected to get over in three minute T&A matches with ice cold booking.”

Former WWE star Gail Kim also defended the decision to induct Torrie Wilson int the Hall of Fame, and you can read Kim’s comments at this link.