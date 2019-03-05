5 Easy Ways To Quit Your Smoking Habit

The exposure and use of tobacco are believed to cause over 480,000 deaths in the U.S. each year. So, if you are planning to quit smoking, decide at once that it is now time to stop the habit and take the necessary steps. It will help you know where you will start the battle and make a leap. It is true that quitting smoking could be tough, but you must convince yourself that you can make it. Many addicts have won the battle before and so you can join them. This article looks at five ways that can help you quit smoking.

Choose the day to stop smoking

Once you decide that it is time to stop smoking, come up with a plan on how you will do it. Choose an appropriate day to stop the behavior. But the day you choose should not be too far away. If it is far away, you are likely to change your mind. You should then prepare yourself for the day. Also, you should decide whether you will kick the behavior at once or you will start by reducing the number of cigarettes you smoke per day. Feel free to choose either of the methods since they all give the same results. Set up support systems including talking to friends who have successfully stopped smoking.

Use E-cigarettes

When you finally quit smoking, you may be overwhelmed by the body’s demand for nicotine. If you don’t take precautions, it may take you back to the habit. So, ensure that you buy an e-cigarette to help you cope with the body’s demand for nicotine. Make use of vaporizer starter kits, which allow you to inhale nicotine to meet the needs of your body. The kits are loaded with nicotine but do not let you to inhale other harmful substances such as carbon monoxide and tar. The only problem with e-cigarettes is that it is not clear whether they are safe or not.

Use non-nicotine medication

We have non-nicotine medications you can use to help you quit smoking. They are FDA approved and effective. Some of the medicines you may use are varenicline (Chantix) and bupropion (Zyban). But before you try any of these medications, it is necessary that you talk to a healthcare provider. Note that bupropion makes the brain to reduce nicotine cravings. Use it continuously for 12 weeks to help you quit smoking. If you are successful, you will need to use it for another 3-6 months. Alternatively, you can choose to use Varenicline to help you quit smoking. It interferes with the brain receptors and reduces the pleasure one gets from tobacco. The drug should be used for the first 12 weeks, and if you succeed in quitting, you may use it for 12 more weeks.

Seek help

Behavioral support is necessary if you are emotionally and physically dependent on cigarettes. It will help you handle dependency while self-help material and counseling could help you overcome the challenges of addiction. It can calm you down and make you feel better.

Vitamins B and C

Studies show that people who smoke have a lower concentration of vitamin C and B in their blood system. It is the reason why smokers cite stress as the trigger of their craving for cigarettes. Using vitamin B and C will help you reduce stress and balance your mood. Also, vitamin C is an antioxidant that protects the lungs from oxidative stress caused by tar and carbon monoxide.

There are many more methods that can help you quit smoking. Some of them work while others don’t. So, if you are ready to stop smoking, try the techniques discussed above.