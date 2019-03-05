Bayley Reveals A Pitch For 'WrestleMania 35' That Was Previously Rejected By WWE

One-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions, Bayley, is optimistic for a special entrance at WrestleMania 35. Being that she and co-holder Sasha Banks are the first Women’s Tag Champs, it is quite possible that the duo could be in line for something big in New York.

Bayley’s tease of an WrestleMania entrance will be “something very special”, however there is a slim chance of it happening. Bayley also was quick to say that WWE rejected the idea of a special guest performing for them.

While Bayley’s idea would involve the band Paramore performing their entrance, her comments regarding intergender wrestling have certainly taken prominence.

Mentioning Chyna and Nia Jax, Bayley expressed interest on the scenario, saying that the men are just as excited for the new opportunities for the Women’s Division. With Jax’s entry in the Men’s Royal Rumble this past January in addition to confronting Dean Ambrose, WWE is teasing the idea of the intergender bouts happening sooner rather than later.

Related Original WWE Plans For Bayley And Sasha Banks Angle Revealed

With the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, Hell in a Cell, and Money in the Bank matches under their belts, perhaps seeing the ladies mix it up with the men isn’t that big of a deal like it was years ago.

One feud that comes to mind is Trish Stratus and Lita versus Chris Jericho and Christian. Based around a bet in hopes to bed their woman of interest, the groundbreaking battle saw Stratus and Lita take matters into their own hands to stand up to Jericho and Christian. Their intergender tag match at Armageddon in 2003 remains one of each wrestler’s career highlights.

That feud continued on with the shocking twist of Stratus turning on Jericho at WrestleMania XX, revealing an affair with Christian. The length of the storyline kept fans tuning in and invested in the never-ending saga.

The idea of Jax standing up to someone such as Ambrose gives way to a growing confidence that the Women’s Division is at the top of their game, rivaling the WWE male Superstars. Seeing a rehash of the classic feud above isn’t out of the question, but perhaps Jax’s moment promotes new ideas considering it is an entirely different generation that WWE is catering to now.

The subject of intergender wrestling may have once been shied away, but now it poses a real possibility. It has been said that anything can happen in WWE. An influx of intergender wrestling could very well be coming soon.