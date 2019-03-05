Eagles mingle with agents while scouting defensive prospects...

The Eagles’ top brass seemed to have spent most of their time at the Combine talking with agents of their own players. They reached another extension agreement by signing versatile offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo to a three year deal.

“Isaac is a warrior. Isaac works as hard as anybody, not only on the field but in the classroom,” offensive line coordinator Jeff Stoutland said.

The Eagles also declined to pick up the $11 million option on DT Tim Jernigan’s contract. Basically they told his agent to test the free agent market and then get back to them. Jernigan is still a nice 3-gap DT fit for a team that runs a 4-3 base defense. Someone will pay him, but not $11 million.

And the Birds were talking trade re. DE Michael Bennett, possibly looking to gain $7.2 million in cap space by dealing him. It’s a cold business.

In a related effort to gain some more cap room, the Eagles have restructured RT Lane Johnson’s contract, according to Adam Caplan.

And then this tidbit: the Eagles are “open to moving” wide receiver Nelson Agholor, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.”A brief aside on other players available ahead of the league year. League sources said the Vikings are shopping corner Trae Waynes, the Bears are shopping running back Jordan Howard, the Chiefs are talking trade on Justin Houston and the Eagles are open to moving Nelson Agholor.”

That would be another $7 million saved off the cap if it actually happened.

There was still some DEFENSIVE SCOUTING going on at the Combine.

Tony Pauline reports what and whom the Eagles were liking:

S Juan Thornhill, Virginia: “If there was a “wow” workout from the safety group, it belonged to Thornhill. He completed 21 reps on the bench, the second-highest from the group of defensive backs. His 44-inch vertical jump and broad jump of 141 inches were tops on the day. Thornhill then timed 4.42 seconds in the 40-yard dash, much faster than anyone could have imagined. Analysts knew before the Combine that Thornhill was a good player with excellent instincts, but questioned his athleticism and speed. He squashed those concerns on Monday.”

S Darnell Savage, Maryland: “If Thornhill’s workout was a wow performance, Savage’s was not far behind. He timed 4.36 seconds in the 40, at least 0.2 seconds faster than league scouts estimated. His vertical jump of 39.5 inches and broad jump of 126 inches were also impressive. Savage looked terrific in position drills. He leaves the Combine with a draft grade that’s almost a full round better than the one he arrived with upon landing in Indianapolis.”