Eagles mingle with agents while scouting defensive prospects...

The Eagles’ top brass seemed to have spent most of their time at the Combine talking with agents of their own players. They reached another extension agreement by signing versatile offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo to a three year deal.
“Isaac is a warrior. Isaac works as hard as anybody, not only on the field but in the classroom,” offensive line coordinator Jeff Stoutland said.
The Eagles also declined to pick up the $11 million option on DT Tim Jernigan’s contract. Basically they told his agent to test the free agent market and then get back to them. Jernigan is still a nice 3-gap DT fit for a team that runs a 4-3 base defense. Someone will pay him, but not $11 million.
And the Birds were talking trade re. DE Michael Bennett, possibly looking to gain $7.2 million in cap space by dealing him. It’s a cold business.
In a related effort to gain some more cap room, the Eagles have restructured RT Lane Johnson’s contract, according to Adam Caplan.
And then this tidbit: the Eagles are “open to moving” wide receiver Nelson Agholor, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.”A brief aside on other players available ahead of the league year. League sources said the Vikings are shopping corner Trae Waynes, the Bears are shopping running back Jordan Howard, the Chiefs are talking trade on Justin Houston and the Eagles are open to moving Nelson Agholor.”
That would be another $7 million saved off the cap if it actually happened.
There was still some DEFENSIVE SCOUTING going on at the Combine.
Tony Pauline reports what and whom the Eagles were liking:
S Juan Thornhill, Virginia: “If there was a “wow” workout from the safety group, it belonged to Thornhill. He completed 21 reps on the bench, the second-highest from the group of defensive backs. His 44-inch vertical jump and broad jump of 141 inches were tops on the day. Thornhill then timed 4.42 seconds in the 40-yard dash, much faster than anyone could have imagined. Analysts knew before the Combine that Thornhill was a good player with excellent instincts, but questioned his athleticism and speed. He squashed those concerns on Monday.”
S Darnell Savage, Maryland: “If Thornhill’s workout was a wow performance, Savage’s was not far behind. He timed 4.36 seconds in the 40, at least 0.2 seconds faster than league scouts estimated. His vertical jump of 39.5 inches and broad jump of 126 inches were also impressive. Savage looked terrific in position drills. He leaves the Combine with a draft grade that’s almost a full round better than the one he arrived with upon landing in Indianapolis.”
CB David Long, Michigan: “Long checked all the boxes, testing well then looking good in position drills. He timed 4.45 seconds in the 40, touched 39.5 inches in the vertical jump, and 120 inches in the broad jump. His 3-cone time of 6.45 seconds was the fastest of the day as was his short shuttle mark of 3.97 seconds. He was quick-footed and smooth in drills. In my opinion, he presently grades as a third-round pick.”
CB Isaiah Johnson, Houston: “Johnson had one of the better days from the cornerback group, exceeding the expectations placed on him. He tested incredibly well, timing in the low 4.4s in the 40, a full tenth of a second faster than most thought possible. Johnson also touched 36.5 inches in the vertical jump and 133 inches in the broad jump. His 3-cone time of 6.81 seconds and short shuttle mark 4.06 seconds were also impressive. He really stood out in drills, looking fluid with his backpedal and easily changing direction. This gives scouts hope as Johnson was a college cornerback who always struggled to make plays when his back was to the ball.”
S Marvell Tell, USC: “Tell disappointed teams when his did not run the 40-yard dash, yet his other numbers were off the charts. His vertical jump of 42 inches and broad jump of 136 inches ranked just below Thornhill’s marks. His short shuttle time of 4.01 seconds was also second best among safeties while Tell’s 3-cone mark of 6.63 seconds was the fastest at the position.”
CB Rock Ya-Sin, Temple: “Ya-Sin was another prospect who impressed in position drills. His 40 time was solid at 4.51 seconds, while his vertical jump of 39.5 inches and broad jump of 120 inches were impressive. Ya-Sin shined when the ball was in the air, showing impressive footwork, a fluid style, and great hands. His performance Monday, coupled with some of the disappointing results from the other cornerbacks, will benefit Ya-Sin’s draft grade.”
DE Montez Sweat, Mississippi State: “During Saturday’s Journey to the Draft podcast, I mentioned Sweat was expected to test through the roof and he did exactly that. Sweat’s numbers were off the charts as he timed 4.41 seconds in the 40, touched 36 inches in the vertical jump, 125 inches in the broad jump and, timed an extraordinarily fast 7.0 seconds flat in the 3-cone drill. His 21 reps on the bench press was a good number considering his arms measured 35 3/4 inches long. Already graded as one of the top five pass rushers in this draft, Sweat has moved into the first half of Round 1.”
DT Quinnen Williams, Alabama: “Williams, whom I graded as the top prospect in this year’s draft, proved he’s not only a great football player, but a sensational athlete as well. The big defensive tackle weighed 303 pounds then timed 4.83 seconds in the 40 with a 10-yard split of 1.67 seconds, one of a handful of players at his position to get under 1.70 seconds. Williams looked quick and explosive during drills, though he struggled with his footing and did a bit of slipping. Regardless, Williams is a good player now with potential greatness for the future.”
DE Nick Bosa, Ohio State: “Three years ago people questioned Joey Bosa after some disappointing results at the Combine. That’s not going to happen to his little brother, Nick, this year. The Ohio State junior timed 4.79 seconds in the 40, 4.14 seconds in the short shuttle, and 7.1 seconds during the 3-cone. His effort and results during position drills was top notch as Bosa went through the drills with great pad level and used his hands exceedingly well. Bosa is destined to be a top-three pick in April, which comes as no surprise.”
LB Devon White, LSU: “Considered a top-12 pick in the draft, White met the exceedingly high expectations placed on him at the Combine. He timed 4.42 seconds in the 40, faster than most of the receivers, and touched 39.5 inches in the vertical jump. He translated that athleticism onto the field in position drills. White is the best pure linebacker in this draft.”
LB Devin Bush, Michigan: “Bush was incredible during the testing phase of the Combine, timing 4.43 seconds in the 40, touching 40.5 inches in the vertical, and 124 inches in the broad jump. He looked equally effective during position drills, especially moving in reverse. That’s incredibly important for Bush, who’s known more as a downhill linebacker.”
DL Rashan Gary, Michigan: “Gary was the fastest defensive lineman not classified as an edge rusher, despite the fact he’s a disruptive force up the field. He timed 4.58 seconds at 277 pounds after completing 26 reps on the bench press with arms that measured over 34 inches. Some question Gary’s production last season despite the fact he struggled through the year with a shoulder injury. He has great potential and in time will be a terrific pro.”
EDGE/OLB Justin Hollins, Oregon: “Hollins, who took a back seat to Jalen Jelks despite outplaying him last season, once again bettered his teammate. He timed 4.51 seconds in the 40, touched 36.5 inches in the vertical jump, as well as 117 inches in the broad jump. Hollins looked equally athletic during position drills and has solidified himself as a middle-round draft pick.”
