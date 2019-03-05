Game Preview: Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predators 3/5/19 @ 7:00PM CST at Bridgestone Arena

Minnesota Wild (32-27-7) 71pts 5th in the Central
2.74 Goals For Per Game (25th in the NHL)
2.85 Goals Against Per Game (12th in the NHL)
21.1% Power Play (13th in the NHL)
80.4% Penalty Kill (15th in the NHL)
Top 5 Scorers:
1. #11 Zach Parise ~ 24G 30A = 54pts
2. #12 Eric Staal ~ 19G 26A = 45pts
3. #20 Ryan Suter ~ 7G 36A = 43pts
4. #46 Jared Spurgeon ~ 12G 26A = 38pts
5. #16 Jason Zucker ~ 17G 17A = 34pts
Top 3 PIM’s:
1. #36 Nick Seeler ~ 49 PIM’s
2. #17 Marcus Foligno ~ 44 PIM’s
3. #29 Greg Pateryn ~ 37 PIM’s
Top Goaltenders:
1. #40 Devan Dubnyk (26-21-5) 2.58GAA .912%SP 1SO
2. #32 Alex Stalock (6-6-2) 2.98GAA .896%SP
Vs.
Nashville Predators (38-25-5) 81pts 2nd in the Central
2.93 Goals For Per Game (18th in the NHL)
2.63 Goals Against Per Game (5th in the NHL)
12.4% Power Play (30th in the NHL)
80.5% Penalty Kill (13th in the NHL)
Top 5 Scorers:
1. #92 Ryan Johansen ~ 11G 43A = 54pts
2. #59 Roman Josi ~ 14G 38A = 52pts
3. #64 Mikael Granlund ~ 15G 34A = 49pts
4. #14 Mattias Ekholm ~ 8G 34A = 42pts
5. #9 Filip Forsberg ~ 22G 19A = 41pts
Top 3 PIM’s:
1. #17 Wayne Simmonds ~ 80 PIM’s
2. #76 P.K. Subban ~ 46 PIM’s
3. #14 Mattias Ekholm ~ 41 PIM’s
Top Goaltenders:
1. #35 Pekka Rinne (23-17-3) 2.50GAA .914%SP 3SO
2. #74 Juuse Saros (15-8-2) 2.59GAA .916%SP 2SO
Lines:
Nashville Predators
Forsberg~Johansen~Arvidsson
Jarnkrok~Turris~Granlund
Grimaldi~Gaudreau~Simmonds
Boyle~Bonino~Sissons
Josi~Ellis
Ekholm~Subban
Irwin~Weber
Rinne
Saros
Minnesota Wild
Greenway~Staal~Zucker
Fiala~Kunin~Parise
Donato~Eriksson Ek~Aberg
Foligno~Fehr~Brown
Suter~Spurgeon
Brodin~Pateryn
Seeler~Hunt
Dubnyk
Stalock
A few days ago, I talked about how I grew up watching a lot of Monty Python’s Flying Circus. Also in that mix was movies like Blazing Saddles, The Jerk, and The Blues Brothers. Those three movies alone were frequently shown on TBS. Also, in that mix of classic 70s movies, is Smokey and the Bandit. Pretty much if any of those movies were on television, we were going to watch them, but of course Friday nights when I was a kid was reserved for The Dukes of Hazzard. We recently purchased on iTunes, the song “East Bound and Down” by Jerry Reed, who along with his trusty Basset hound sidekick, Fred were responsible for smuggling that Coors beer to Atlanta with Burt Reynolds and Sally Field essentially getting the police to chase them instead of the truck driven by Reed. Of course when I think of that song, I’m immediately taken back to my childhood, watching that movie, while eating dinner on a Tupperware tray in front of the television.
But listening to those lyrics, there are some that make me think of the position that the Wild are currently in:
East bound and down, loaded up and truckin’,
We’re gonna do what they say can’t be done.
We’ve got a long way to go and a short time to get there.
I’m east bound, just watch ol’ “Bandit” run.
Keep your foot hard on the pedal. Son, never mind them brakes.
Let it all hang out ’cause we got a run to make.
So you got to dodge ‘im and you got to duck ‘im,
You got to keep that diesel truckin’.
Just put that hammer down and give it hell.
Comments