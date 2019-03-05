Jack White Helping to Restore Negro League Ballpark

By: The Hall of Very Good | March 5, 2019



Jack White loves baseball and is from Detroit…so it makes perfect sense that the musician would help restore a Motor City landmark.

Monday, The White Stripes rocker stepped up to the plate (get it!) and $10,000 to kick off a campaign to save Hamtramck Stadium, the former home of the Detroit Stars and one of the few remaining Negro League ballparks in America.

All in all, Friends of Historic Hamtramck Stadium are hoping to raise $50,000.

“Our hope is to preserve this very special place where my father and his teammates made history,” says Rosilyn Stearnes-Brown, daughter of Hall of Fame Detroit Stars outfielder Turkey Stearnes.

Built in 1930, Hamtramck Stadium was home to the Negro National League Detroit Stars for three seasons. The field was also home to the Detroit Wolves of the Negro East-West League in 1932, and to the Negro American League Detroit Stars in 1937.