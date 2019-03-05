Kylie Jenner, rapper Travis Scott fighting over major cheating rumors

It seems like there are a lot of relationship issues among members of the Kardashian clan, with Kylie Jenner being the latest to have a problem to work through with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

There’s been a lot of talk recently about Scott possibly cheating on Kylie, and those whispers appear to be true. US Weekly reported that the two got into a “big fight” due to Scott’s cheating ways. The details go as follows:

“They are not ending the relationship,” the source explains, noting that the 21-year-old makeup mogul did not believe reports that her 26-year-old beau cheated on her.

Scott, however, is denying the allegations, which a member of his camp told US Weekly, as you can read below.

“Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat,” the musician’s rep said in a statement on Thursday. “He canceled one show tonight because he is under the weather.”

It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out, as the two have a daughter, Stormi, who recently celebrated her first birthday.