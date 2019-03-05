Look: Soccer star Neymar parties with hot pop icon Anitta, sparks dating rumors

Brazilian soccer star Neymar, who also plays for PSG, is one of the top players in the world, and he’s also one of the most entertaining.

Unlike other celebrities, Neymar certainly doesn’t live a private life — in fact, it’s quite the opposite. He loves being in the spotlight — as anyone who follows him on social media knows — and loves being the life of the party.

That was recently on display, when he hit up Brazil’s biggest party — Carnival. The parade at the Sambadrome Marques de Sapucai is celebrated by tens of thousands of people, with live music, dancing, drinking and just a lot of fun.

Neymar was there, and not only that, he was spotted with one of the hottest celebrities in attendance — pop star Anitta, as TMZ Sports noticed.

Injury isn't stopping @neymarjr living his best life at Rio's carnival 🎭 pic.twitter.com/fJVnYwEXxu — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 5, 2019

The two were together for awhile, and, combined with this photo of Neymar kissing Anitta’s cheek, it has now sparked dating rumors.

Neymar parties at Rio Carnival in Brazil as his PSG teammates prepare to face Man Utd https://t.co/w8ApNQ4iRi pic.twitter.com/jPVAP7KwQ6 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 5, 2019

Could this be Neymar’s new girlfriend? Or were the two just enjoying each other’s company? Neymar last dated Bruna Marquezine.