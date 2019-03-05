Online WSOP Bracelet Seats 50th Anniversary

If you’re an online poker fan or follow the sport avidly no doubt you will have been waiting on 2019 for quite some time. In case you’ve had your head under a rock, this year marks the 50th year of the World Series of Poker – the game’s longest running and most prestigious tournament. With the dates announced and organisers keen to ensure it goes down in poker history – you can bet this year is going to be one to remember. The event will run for 50 days from May 20 – June 2 at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. But the fun won’t just be happening in Vegas…online players are being treated to a juicy slice of the action too.

To honour their 50th anniversary in suitable style, players located in New Jersey and Nevada are able to benefit from the online bracelet events forming part of this year’s schedule. Players are able to participate in real-money games via WSOP.com and to enter into numerous satellites, feeding directly into WSOP events, including the most renowned – $10,000 Main Event.

In fact, the online action has already begun!From January 20-27, players in New Jersey and Nevada competed in the New Year Kickoff Series. Over the course of the eight days, players competed in eight events to win their share of a guaranteed prize pool of $380,000. Around $47,500 was set aside in winnings for each tournament and buy-ins ranged from just $50 to $525 for the Main Event.

More exciting still – the top three finishers in the New Year Kickoff Series Main Event were automatically granted a place in the WSOP $400 Online Bracelet event scheduled for the summer. And – all those who played in the three or more of the series’ events will be rewarded for their loyalty by WSOP by being entered into a Player’s Challenge Freeroll. The top three players in this will enter the WSOPs $1,000 Online Bracelet Event.

Last year, we saw online players win big in the four WSOP bracelet events. William Reymond defeated 2,972 opponents in the $500,000 Guaranteed No-Limit Hold’em Online Bracelet Event, taking home the $154,996 top prize. Matthew Mendez won the $565 Pot-Limit Omaha Online Bracelet, securing winnings of $135,077. Ryan Tosoc notched up winnings of $238,778 in the $1m Guaranteed No-Limit Hold’em Online Bracelet, and Chance Kornuth secured $341,598 in the $1m Guaranteed No-Limit Hold’em High Roller Online Bracelet Event. While we’re yet to know exactly what online bracelet events will feature on the schedule…we’re anticipating exciting things and big cash prizes.