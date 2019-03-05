Peyton Manning seen at Mardi Gras, throwing beads and footballs (Video)

NFL

One of the greatest quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen decided to hit up the best public celebration in the United States, and appeared to have some fun while there.

Former Colts/Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, who has two Super Bowl rings, elected to hit up Mardi Gras. It wasn’t a huge surprise, as his father, Archie, played for the Saints, and still lives in New Orleans, with his wife, Olivia.

It didn’t take partygoers long to spot Manning, who was partaking in some bead throwing. He was even caught and threw a miniature football at one point — showing off that smooth throwing motion he’s always had.

It’s great to see Manning is still out there throwing dimes.

