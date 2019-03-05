This incredible picture of baseball legends will make your jaw drop

If a regular picture is worth a thousand words, then I’m not sure how many this one is worth. Every baseball lover has a special place in their heart for the game, and we all express that love in different ways.

Artist Jamie Cooper from Melbourne, Australia is helping baseball fans around the world profess their love by creating an incredible 7×6 ft painting with some of MLB’s most iconic stars from the past century of baseball. This picture doesn’t display the “best” players of all time, but it does hit on plenty of the game’s biggest legends.

Are you ready for this who’s who of baseball immortality? The following legends in the below picture include: Mickey Mantle, Ken Griffey Jr., Mike Schmidt, Willie Mays, Honus Wagner, Ty Cobb, Cy Young, Yogi Berra, Stan Musial, Joe DiMaggio, Ted Williams, Roberto Clemente, Jackie Robinson, Hank Aaron, Greg Maddux, Christy Mathewson, Sandy Koufax, Nolan Ryan, Cal Ripken Jr., Derek Jeter, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and Walter Johnson.

Whew.

This wonderful gathering (which I wish could’ve actually happened in real life) is taking place at Comiskey Park in Chicago on July 6th, 1933 — MLB’s first midsummer classic.

I could honestly sit here and look at this picture for hours. It’s hard to pick out which particular area is my favorite, but if I had to choose, it’d be the trio of Mantle, Griffey, and Mays right in front. Three of the best center fielders this game has ever seen, just kicking back and sharing a laugh.

What I love is this picture doesn’t simply line up the best players to ever grace a diamond. Baseball is much more than that. It’s a game of relationships and a brotherhood, even for those on rival teams (like Williams and DiMaggio). While this is clearly a fictional picture, it looks like it could’ve been one of the best candid photos ever taken in baseball history.

Could there be a more perfect centerpiece to any baseball lover’s man cave? I think not. This artistic endeavor took Cooper three years from start to finish, and we can be thankful for every detail.

Need to know how you can have this picture in your life right now? The fine art print is 26×31 inches and typically retails for $150. However, Chin Music Baseball readers get the hook up — you can go directly through this link and use the coupon code CHINMUSIC to get a $20 discount on this beautiful piece of art.

Go get it today so you can be ready for Opening Day and make all your friends jealous. And once you’ve set it up perfectly in your house, snap a picture so we can see how good it looks. You know, because I need ideas on how to display mine.

