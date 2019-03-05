WWE Issues Statement On The Passing Of King Kong Bundy As The Pro Wrestling World Reacts

We reported on Monday night that WWE legend King Kong Bundy passed away on Monday afternoon at the age of 61.

WWE has since released the following statement on Bundy’s death.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Legend King Kong Bundy has passed away. Bundy was appropriately called the “walking condominium,” standing at an impressive 6-foot-4 and weighing 458 pounds. The sight of Bundy stepping between the ropes was intimidating enough, but his crushing offense proved that he was every bit as destructive as advertised. In fact, Bundy was so dominant that he demanded referees count to five when he pinned his opponents to show that there was no way they were getting up. The Atlantic City, N.J., native broke into WWE in the 1980s, dominating at the first WrestleMania and memorably challenging Hulk Hogan for the WWE Championship inside a Steel Cage at WrestleMania 2. Although Bundy left WWE in the late ’80s, he returned in 1994 as part of The Million Dollar Corporation, once again destroying rivals with the Avalanche Splash and proving that he was one of the greatest and most eye-catching big men to lace up a set of boots. WWE extends its condolences to Bundy’s family, friends and fans.

In addition to WWE, numerous pro wrestlers and pro wrestling personalities have commented on Bundy’s passing, with Triple H Tweeting, “Saddened to hear of King Kong Bundy’s passing. A WrestleMania attraction, a true big man and a fan-favorite of the WWE Universe. My thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

Kevin Owens Tweeted, “I met King Kong Bundy in 1999. I had just started training and was helping out backstage at the show he was on. I’ll always remember him being really funny and just such a great guy. I wish I had been lucky enough to cross paths with him again.

“My thoughts go out to his family.”

Below are several more reactions from around the wrestling world.

R.I.P. King Kong Bundy…another great wrestling talent gone too soon. He will be missed, but he's in good company now, like in this match… https://t.co/rhqsDS5qAD — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) March 5, 2019

The creators of Married with Children were wrestling fans

Al Bundy Neighbors Rhodes

Why I loved the show even more pic.twitter.com/fiKjI0YnPX — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) March 5, 2019

OMG can’t hardly believe my friend Chris Pallies aka King Kong Bundy has passed away. Very sad news he was a kind soul. Rest In Peace Brother until we meet again. — Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) March 5, 2019

Yesterday we lost one of the #legendary Big Men of Wrestling. My thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family. RIP King Kong Bundy. pic.twitter.com/uNEKAqubOl — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) March 5, 2019

Overwhelmed by King Kong Bundy’s passing, only great memories,R.I.P. big man until we meet again. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 5, 2019

So sad to learn of King Kong Bundy passing away. A true legendary big man who paved the way for a lot of us. A true gentleman and so kind to be around. God bless you. pic.twitter.com/iDyZR865mD — Abyss (@TherealAbyss) March 5, 2019

AEW is saddened to learn of King Kong Bundy’s passing. We offer our condolences to his family and fans. — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 5, 2019