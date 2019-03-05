BREAKING: WWE Legend King Kong Bundy Reportedly Dead At The Age Of 61

According to Dave Herro, WWE legend King Kong Bundy has passed away at the age of 61.

“Today we lost a Legend of a performer and someone that I considered family. King Kong Bundy. Rest In Peace my friend. Thank you for believing in me,” reads a Tweet from Herro.

Today we lost a Legend of a performer and someone that I considered family. @RealKKBundy Rest In Peace my friend. Thank you for believing in me. #KingKongBundy pic.twitter.com/b53l4xjhGi — David Herro (@DavidHerro) March 5, 2019

King Kong Bundy, real name Christopher Alan Pallies, is best known for his time in WWE in the 1980’s and 1990’s, and famously faced Hulk Hogan in a Steel Cage match for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 2.

Most recently, Bundy was part of a class action lawsuit filed in 2016 against WWE, alleging the performers in the company suffered “long term neurological injuries” that WWE neglected throughout the years.

The lawsuit was dismissed last year, along with several other lawsuits of a similar nature filed against WWE.

As of this writing, there remains no word on King Kong Bundy’s cause of death, but we will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available. Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting Bundy passed away on Monday afternoon.

Several pro wrestling names have reacted to the passing of King Kong Bundy, with WWE star Rusev Tweeting, “Wow. King Kong Bundy was soooo good and ahead of his time. He was a machine and he never ran out of gas. @ WWEBigE stole his 5 count in NXT too. # RIP.”

Dave Meltzer Tweeted, “Very sad to hear about the death of King Kong Bundy. I think it was Jim Ross who came up with the five count idea when he came to Mid South after really making his name in Dallas.”