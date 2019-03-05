WWE News: Asuka Suffers Injury Scare, Rousey Continues Assaulting Lynch After 'Raw', Braun Strowman Shows 'SNL' Star WWE Is 'Real'

WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Asuka suffered an injury scare at the live event in White Plans, New York on Monday night. During a match against Mandy Rose, an attempt at a face buster went awry when Asuka tried to counter it int a victory roll, resulting in Asuka landing awkwardly on her head and neck.

Following the fall, the referee stopped the match and the WWE medical staff hit the ring to check on Asuka. The match was then ruled a “no contest” due to Asuka suffering the injury, however, the Empress of Tomorrow later noted on Twitter that she appears to be okay after the concussion and/or neck injury scare.

Good morning 🌞

I’m very very fine and energetic. Thank you for your concern🤡 — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) March 5, 2019

It is neither a concussion nor a neck. — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) March 5, 2019

I'm sorry for worrying you.

Hit my back but That's fine 🤡 — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) March 5, 2019

Braun Strowman Shows ‘SNL’ Star WWE Is ‘Real’

Saturday Night Live stars and Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che made guest appearances on Raw this week, and during the show Jost made a big mistake when he said he is not afraid of anyone in WWE.

Jost was then confronted by Braun Strowman, and proceeded to comment on Strowman’s match loss, then asked The Monster Among Men if “any of this stuff is even real.” Strowman did not take too kindly to Jost’s words, and proceeded to rough him up a bit, then told Jost he would see him at WrestleMania. As noted, Jost and Che will be guest correspondents at WrestleMania 35 this year.

Rousey Continues Assaulting Lynch After ‘Raw’

This week’s episode of WWE Raw ended with Ronda Rousey beating down her nemesis Becky Lynch just days before Lynch will face Charlotte Flair at Fastlane. Per Stephanie McMahon, if Lynch can knock off Flair at the PPV this Sunday night, she will be inserted into the match at WrestleMania 35, officially making it a Triple Threat Raw Women’s Title match.

WWE has released footage of what happened after Raw went off the air this week, and it included Rousey continuing her beatdown of Becky Lynch. You can watch the entire post-show segment in the above video player.