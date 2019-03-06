How To Watch PSG vs Manchester United Live Stream Online - Official Channels

We are on to the second leg of PSG vs Manchester United match. Manchester United will take on rivals PSG at Parc des Princes, Paris (France) on 6th March 2019, and the fixture will serve as an exciting matchup for the do or die situation for both teams. The live coverage of the match starts at 21:00 (UTC/GMT+1, local time). You can find live online official channels, team lineups, and scores portals below.

Game: PSG vs Manchester United

Date: 6th March 2019

Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris (France)

Event: Premier League

Start time: 21:00 (UTC/GMT+1, local time)

PSG vs Manchester United 2019 live streaming Official channels

Country Channels United Kingdom BT Sport 2 United States TNT USA; B/R Live USA France RMC Sport 1 Canada DAZN

The fans of the UEFA would like to watch the match, any which way they can. Some of them can flock in the stadium at Parc des Princes, Paris (France). But for those who cannot watch in the stadium, they can watch via live streaming channels.

Manchester United against PSG will commence at 20:00 (UTC/GMT+0, local time) on Wednesday 6th March 2019.

Find out all that you want to know about the Champions League match, including how to watch on TV and on the web, below. Here is a list of channels;

1. BT Sport 2

You can watch Manchester Vs. PSG 2019 live on the official channel BT Sport 2. BT Sport users can also stream the match via the BT Sport large-screen app.

The new large-screen app will be available for Xbox, Samsung TV, and Apple TV. Viewers can watch PSG vs Manchester United match in 4K UHD (ultra-high definition). Al find more streaming information through BTSport.com.

1. Now TV

If you don’t have Sky, you can view the Manchester United Vs. PSG 2019 match on NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for $12, seven days go for $19 or a month go for $44, all without requiring an agreement.

NOW TV has a free 7-day trial pack and can be streamed through a computer or apps on smart TVs, phones, and consoles.

2. FuboTV

It is one of the top live streaming channels, offering a wide range of sports content, shows and news, directly in its core bundle. But, it truly sparkles with worldwide soccer, offering UniMas, 10 beIN Sports channels, NBCSN, FS1 and FS2, and many more.

You can watch everything from the match between Man United Vs. PSG in the English Premier League to La Liga all in one place. You’ll also get a 7-day free trial pack.

3. Sling TV

Sling TV is another option of watching the UEFA match between Man U and PSG. It Provides 2 base channel packs, both of which cost just $25 a month: Sling Orange, which has 3 ESPN channels, and Sling Blue, which consists of FS1 and FS2, NBCSN, and plenty more. Sling Orange + Blue costs at $40 a month.

It offers a 7-day free trial pack, you can test the quality of the streaming. You can go ahead with the subscription only if you are satisfied, else cancel at any time.

4. Reddit

Reddit is one of the best free social bookmarking portals to get any soccer games links. Just search for PSG vs Manchester United streaming subreddits and find quality stream links.

PSG vs Manchester United Final team Squad

Check out predicted lineups for PSG vs Manchester United match below.

Manchester United Lineups:

De Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Dalot, Pereira, Rashford; Lukaku

PSG Lineups:

Buffon; Kehrer, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Verratti, Marquinhos; Nkunku, Draxler, Di Maria; Mbappe

Confirmed lineups will be updated in the coming hours. Stay tuned.

Live Scores

You can follow the live score of the match through Sofascore or Flasscore portals. We will update the final score right after the match.