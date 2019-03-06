Guide to Skiing Breckenridge

Breckenridge is a top ski resort in Colorado which offers something for everyone. From everything between affordable and luxurious lodging, to an extremely family friendly ski resort, Breckenridge has one of the biggest brand names out there! This guide will give you a quick snapshot of things to do, where to go, and what to look for when choosing your accommodation in Breckenridge.

There’s nothing quite like Breckenridge

So, where to stay in Breckenridge?

Breckenridge has one of the widest ranges of lodging options. The town is located at the foot of the resort with multiple entry points onto the mountain. There is everything from ski-in ski-out hotels and condos to more affordable hostels and vacation homes (a short walk or shuttle ride!)

Lodge at Breckenridge

This is considered as a mountainside lodge which offers impressive views of the mountains. The suites come with a kitchenette and fireplace. You can also take the shuttle to town if you want to look for restaurants and shops.

Grand Lodge on Peak 7

If you want to stay in the center of action, this is definitely the lodge to consider. Grand Lodge is a high-end lodge offering different condo options which complimentary amenities such as a waterslide, a game room, three pools, movie theaters, and fitness area.

However, you should be in a hurry to get these rooms. The premium ambiance and ideal location means that rooms will be book out well in advance, and also the owners of the timeshares love to use them during the peak season.

Tiger Run Resort

For an alternative option, Tiger Run Resort is a wise choice for those who want a bit of privacy or a feeling of being in the mountains. Just six miles from Breckenridge ski resort, it offers small log cabins having kitchens, decks, living rooms and more.

You might request for an upgraded cabin which overlooks the river. And as a bonus, guests can even use the tennis courts, gym, hot tubs, indoor pool, and a playground and fire pit for you to roast marshmallows with your loved ones. Besides, this resort is also an RV park. It’s a great way to get away from the hustle of the town.

Where to start skiing at Breckenridge?

Breckenridge is a massive resort spanning over many peaks – it’s easy to get confused so this will get you started.

Beginner

If you’re new to the sport, start at the lower half of Peak 9. Take the QuickSilver Super Chair and A-Chair up the mountain – those lifts are full of smooth wide greens that have been groomed to perfection. At the base area, there are a bunch of magic carpets where the ski schools teach kids.

Intermediate

Intermediate skiers should make their way to Peak 6 – lots of fun blue runs. There you can push yourself a bit harder while enjoying the view across the valley at the top of the Kensho SuperChair. Peak 7 is where you’ll find our favorite run, the Claim Jumper. Definitely give it a try!

Advanced

If you fancy yourself an expert, that’s when you’ll get the most fun out of Breckenridge. Over half of the terrain at Breckenridge is rated black or double black. It’s got some of the best tree skiing and tough terrain that the Rockies have to offer. Hit up the trails at the top of Peak 10 – especially The Burn where there are a lot of trees and access to the backcountry.

How about Ski Lessons at Breckenridge?

Looking for ski or snowboard lessons? You have the freedom to book private lessons, group lessons, small group lessons or even family private lessons if the entire family wants to learn skiing together. Adaptive lessons are also rendered for those with special needs or disabilities. Take note that snacks and lunch are provided as part of the price for child lessons.

Lesson meetings are located at Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, based in the Village at Peak 9. However, you might want to call other resorts to look into other lesson locations that are closer to your lodging. If you are to arrive by bus or car for the day, it is recommended that you should know where you booked the lessons, so you are familiar with where to park.

A bonus tip is to book lessons at least 48 hours in advance for you to save money. For some lesson bookings, lift tickets are included in the package. If you haven’t purchased lift tickets or equipment rentals yet, consider adding lift tickets and/or rentals to the lessons, which could save you substantial amounts money.

Indeed, visiting Breckenridge for a ski vacation could be one of your favorite and most memorable trips ever. With great experience, adventure, and convenience you’ll surely not doubt skiing at Breckenridge!