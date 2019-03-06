How to watch AS Roma-FC Porto live stream online, on TV channels

AS Roma were able to squeak out a 2-1 win over FC Porto in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matchup, but it could be a different story on Wednesday, when the two square off at Estadio do Dragao.

Both teams were clearly looking ahead to this match, having suffered pretty brutal defeats in league play over the weekend, as they know Wednesday’s game holds far more weight. And just because they’re coming off losses, it certainly doesn’t mean they’re in poor form. Look for both sides to play a sound, tactical style, making sure to limit their mistakes and their opponent’s scoring chances — rather than the uptempo match we saw between Real Madrid and Ajax on Tuesday (which featured the best goal of Champions League play so far — an unbelievable strike which you can watch here to dagger Madrid late in the match).

The betting odds list Porto at slightly better than even money, as a -110 favorite. Those who believe Roma will come away with a big road win can get great value at +275, although they should be wary of the fact that the Italians don’t necessarily need a win to advance to the next round. That’s why we see a lot of value on the draw at +265, as we’re predicting a 1-1 score, in a match that will be tight throughout.

How to watch AS Roma vs. FC Porto

Date: March 6, 2019

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: BT Sport 3, Galavision

Streaming: fuboTV (USA), BT Sport Extra (UK), Eleven Sports Portugal (Portugal), Sky Go Italia (Italy)

This one figures to be a tight match, so make sure to tune into all 90 minutes of the action.