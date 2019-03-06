Location Officially Set For WWE 'Wrestlemania 36'

As Wrestlemania 35 is drawing near, people have been speculating about where Wrestlemania 36 will be taking place and what the date of the event will be. Well, the announcement was officially announced this afternoon ahead of the joint announcement that WWE will make at 11 a.m tomorrow morning.

The Tampa Bay Times have officially confirmed today that Wrestlemania 36 will take place at the Raymond James Stadium (home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) on Sunday, April 5th, 2020. Carl Lisciandrello, digital news editor for the Tampa Bay Times tweeted out this announcement on his social media page.

It has been heavily rumored over the past couple of weeks that Tampa Bay would be the city that would host Wrestlemania 36 and now it has been made official. This will be the first time the city of Tampa Bay will be hosting a Wrestlemania event. However, it will be the fourth time the state of Florida will host this event and the second time in four years. Tampa Bay originally put their bid in to have their city host Wrestlemania back in May of last year. The Tampa Bay Sports Commission have reportedly also put in a bid to host the Royal Rumble either in 2022 or 2023 according to NBC Channel 8 News Tampa.

As we head into the official joint announcement tomorrow at the Raymond James Stadium, top WWE stars are expected to attend the event. What will also take place will be the official first look of the WrestleMania 36 logo. As we have seen from previous history, the event is also used as a way to promote the year’s current WrestleMania with using one of their main stars to confront their upcoming opponents during it.

WWE will be live streaming the announcement on their Facebook, Youtube, and Twitter pages tomorrow morning at 11 a.m.