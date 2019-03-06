Look: Edin Dzeko's former hot model girlfriend, now wife turns heads

Roma forward Edin Dzeko is a big part of his club’s success, as he trails Stephan El Shaarawy by just one goal for the team lead (7), and he’s also their leader.

The Italian club has a long history of success, and they’re hoping that will continue on Wednesday, when they square off against Porto in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matchup. If Roma can muster a draw or better, it will advance to the next round, having beaten Porto 2-1 in the first leg.

And behind every great man is a great woman, with Dzeko being no different.

He’s been married to the beautiful Amra Silajdžić since 2014, She’s a former model, which she began doing at 16. She’s now a mom, which she’s pretty great at as well, given that two have two beautiful children — a daughter, Una, and a son, Dani. In case you’re not familiar with her, we’ve got you covered with some photos, via her Instagram.