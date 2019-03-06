Look: Kylian Mbappe's hot model girlfriend Alicia Aylies is a stunner

PSG star striker Kylian Mbappe is only 20 years of age, but he’s burst onto the scene, showing flashes of greatness at both the club and international level.

Mbappe captured the hearts of soccer fans around the world when he scored four goals throughout the 2018 World Cup, and helped lead France to a win over Croatia in the Final. Not only that, he became the youngest player since Pele to score in a World Cup Final — putting him in an elite club.

The sky is the limit for the young star, and PSG fans feel blessed to have him on the pitch, playing alongside Neymar (when he’s healthy).

He’s doing well for himself off the pitch as well, as he’s been dating Miss France 2017. The beautiful model, known as Alicia Aylies, was seen cheering on Mbappe in Russia, as you can see here in this Instagram video.

They make a great couple, and you’ll want to check out some photos of her below.