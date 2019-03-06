Look: Neymar appears to have a new girlfriend, sexy pop star Anitta

Brazilian soccer star Neymar, who plays for PSG, has been sidelined with an injury to his right foot, but that didn’t stop him from partying it up at Carnaval in Salvador, Brazil — arguably the most epic outdoor celebration in the entire world.

Neymar was reportedly dancing and partying it up at the festival, which probably isn’t a good idea, given that he’s still recovering from the foot injury. PSG probably wasn’t thrilled at the news, but it’s unlikely that they were surprised, either, as Neymar simply loves to party.

What was interesting, though, is that he was spotted with a lady friend, whom he was seen kissing. Not only that, she’s the one and only Anitta — a pop icon who is known for signing, dancing and twerking with style. They hung out for a good chunk of the night, and you can check out some photos of the two of them below.

Neymar parties at Rio Carnival in Brazil as his PSG teammates prepare to face Man Utd https://t.co/w8ApNQ4iRi pic.twitter.com/jPVAP7KwQ6 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 5, 2019

Injury isn't stopping @neymarjr living his best life at Rio's carnival 🎭 pic.twitter.com/fJVnYwEXxu — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 5, 2019

The question everyone wants answered, is are they now dating? Judging by how close they were, it’s certainly possible. It could be a bit of a casual relationship, but they appear to be involved in some way. We’ll update this post when we hear more, so stay tuned.