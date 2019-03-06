Look: Rapper Drake training to be a boxer with Anthony Joshua

Famed rapper Drake is known for his skills on the microphone, and for making hit records, but he’s now attempting to expand his horizons a bit.

It’s no secret that Drake is a sports fan, as he’s the Toronto Raptors’ official team ambassador, and is seated courtside for the majority of their games. He loves being in the middle of the action, as he sometimes inserts himself into it, by talking smack to players and coaches.

Speaking of being in the middle of the action, Drake recently stepped into the ring, to train with boxing legend Anthony Joshua.

Joshua recently trained with OBJ as well.