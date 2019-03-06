Look: Rapper Drake training to be a boxer with Anthony Joshua

Look: Rapper Drake training to be a boxer with Anthony Joshua

Updates

Look: Rapper Drake training to be a boxer with Anthony Joshua

By March 6, 2019

By: |

Famed rapper Drake is known for his skills on the microphone, and for making hit records, but he’s now attempting to expand his horizons a bit.

It’s no secret that Drake is a sports fan, as he’s the Toronto Raptors’ official team ambassador, and is seated courtside for the majority of their games. He loves being in the middle of the action, as he sometimes inserts himself into it, by talking smack to players and coaches.

Speaking of being in the middle of the action, Drake recently stepped into the ring, to train with boxing legend Anthony Joshua.

Joshua recently trained with OBJ as well.

View this post on Instagram

AJBXNG x OBJ 📸

A post shared by Anthony Joshua (@anthony_joshua) on

Updates

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More sportsdaily
Home