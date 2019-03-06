NFL Draft 2019 : Top 5 prospects that boosted their stock at the 2019 NFL Draft Combine

NFL Draft news update: These are the players who used the NFL Combine the best to boost their draft stock. Check out which players posted the most insane and impressive 40-yard dash times

1: Kyler Murray – Quarterback – Oklahoma

Before Combine Projection : Late first round

After Combine Projection : Possible #1 Pick Overall

Rumblings have began in the NFL world discussing a big decision that will be made by the Cardinals. Many top sources are reporting that Arizona is looking to shop their young quarterback Josh Rosen, hinting towards the decision to draft Kyler Murray with the #1 overall pick. Murray chose not to take part in combine drills, leading many to think that he feels as if he knows that he is going #1. After all, he did pass up the MLB for football, but he wouldn’t have done so if he wasn’t confident that he would be given a chance to play quarterback. Especially after the success of the mobile quarterback that was drafted #1 overall last year, named Baker Mayfield. The fact that Murray chose not to work out boosts his projection to #1, as it’s looking more and more likely that the Cardinals will take Murray with their pick.

2: D.K. Metcalf – Wide Receiver – Ole Miss

Before Combine Projection : Middle to late first round

After Combine Projection : Top 10 Pick

The most talked about player by far in this year’s combine had to be D.K. Metcalf. Metcalf, who was already projected to be picked in the first round, lit up the combine. Weighing in at 230 and standing 6’4 tall, Metcalf ran a 4.33 sec 40-yard dash, highly impressive for the size of the receiver. Metcalf proved his strength as well, hitting 225 lbs for 27 reps. Metcalf’s natural receiving ability is what truly gets scouts drooling. Metcalf aced the ball drills at the combine, looking the part of a top 10 pick.

3: Montez Sweat – Edge Rusher – Mississippi State

Before Combine Projection : Late first-early second round

After Combine Projection : Top 20 Pick

Maybe the most impressive 40-yard dash of the 2019 combine was achieved by edge rusher Montez Sweat. Sweat ran a blistering 4.41 40-yard dash, the fastest time at his position by .12. This stat got the attention of nearly every scout, as the 6’6, 245 lb defensive end recorded the fastest time for a defensive lineman in over 15 years. Sweat burst onto the scene in the SEC in 2017, recording 10.5 sacks. Following his high level of performance up last season, Sweat returned to tourment quarterbacks, recording 8.5 more sacks in 2018. Expect a team who need a dangerous pass rusher, like the Steelers, Dolphins, or Panthers to pick up Sweat near the middle of the first round in the 2019 NFL Draft.

4: Quinnen Williams – Defensive Tackle – Alabama

Before Combine Projection : Top 10 Pick

After Combine Projection : Top 3 Pick

It was hard for Quinnen Williams to up his stock any higher than it already was, but the defensive lineman put on a show at the combine. Williams stands at 6’3, and weighed in at just over 300 pounds for his workouts, catching the eye of scouts. Williams has already proven his football ability in college, dominating for Alabama. The combine was about proving his athletic ability, and he did just that. Williams posted a 4.83 sec 40-yard dash, the fastest for a defensive linemen. This speed is exactly what sets Williams apart as one of the hottest prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft. A man of Williams size is just not meant to move as fast as he does. Last year, Williams caused havoc for opposing offenses, recording 19.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. With this productivity compounded with his size and athleticism, Williams may have sealed himself as a top three pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

5: Devon White – Linebacker – LSU

Before Combine Projection : First round

After Combine Projection : Top 12 Pick

Devon White was one of the most impressive linebackers on display in this years’ draft combine. White was the fastest linebacker to run the 40-yard dash at the combine, running a lightning fast 4.42 sec 40-yard dash. White is 6’1, 240 lbs, and has the build of a NFL linebacker, but the athletic ability of a safety. The range of field that White covers is ridiculous, as his speed allows him to cover ground quickly, making him a nightmare for opposing running backs. White’s athleticism will allow him to be used in multiple defensive sets, as he can cover the flats well in zone, or has the ability to cover tight ends and slot receivers. White is as versatile as they come at the linebacking position, making him a player that will not be passed up by many teams. Look for White to be picked up anywhere between draft picks 10-15, with the Falcons, Dolphins, and Bengals all potential suitors for Devon White. Expect White to be one of the first linebackers to be taken in the 2019 NFL Draft.