Sports stars Ryan Howard and Brian Westbrook commit to Betting on Sports America

Emphasising the crossover between sports, sports betting and venture capital, former MLB National League MVP and venture capital Partner at SeventySix Capital Ryan Howard and Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Famer and SeventySix Capital Athlete Venture Group member Brian Westbrook are scheduled to speak on April 24 at the Betting on Sports America conference organized by SBC (Sports Betting Community).

The two former sports stars are active investors at SeventySix Capital, a venture capital company that invests in startup companies in the sports tech, esports and sports betting industries and, along with Managing Partner Wayne Kimmel, will be discussing the active investments they’ve made and opportunities that they see in the rapidly growing sports betting business.

They will be speaking at Betting on Sports America, the largest dedicated sports betting trade event in the US, which is being held April 23-25 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in New Jersey.

The investors will be speaking on a specially developed session entitled: “From Athlete to Entrepreneur: Venture Capital & Sports Betting” where they will discuss their passion for investing in game-changing sports tech and sports betting startups.



“The opening up of sports betting restrictions has also opened up greatup great opportunities for investment,” Howard said. “My partners and I at SeventySix Capital are investing in the elements within the sports betting industry that consumers need, including data collection, analytics and media, and we’re excited to share our insight at the Betting on Sports America conference in April.”

“My professional football career and transition into an investor has opened a lot of exciting opportunities in the sports tech world,” Westbrook added. “When you throw sports betting into the mix, the investment opportunities have the potential to hit new heights.”

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO and Founder of SBC, said, “We are very pleased to get US sports legends Ryan Howard and Brian Westbrook as part of the huge agenda we have at Betting on Sports America. The team at SeventySix Capital are visionaries when it comes to sports tech investment so their expertise fits in perfectly to sports betting.”

ABOUT SEVENTYSIX CAPITAL

SeventySix Capital is a sports tech venture capital company led by Wayne Kimmel, Jon Powell and former MLB superstar, Ryan Howard. The fund invests in passionate, smart and nice entrepreneurs who are launching game-changing tech startups. Founded in 1999, the fund has seen top exits to Fortune 500 companies including Aramark, Intel, IBM, Walgreens, and Yahoo.

SeventySix Capital’s Athlete Venture Group allows players to invest, learn, and work directly with top sports tech startups and entrepreneurs. Athlete Venture Group members, including Ryan Howard, DeMarco Murray, Ralph Sampson and Brian Westbrook, work hands-on with SeventySix Capital’s portfolio companies in the esports, sports betting, data collection, data analytics, broadcast and media industries.

ABOUT BETTING ON SPORTS AMERICA



The event is held 23-25 April in New Jersey, and is the largest dedicated sports betting trade show in the US. The conference boasts 175 speakers and 40 sessions, with 60 exhibitors displaying their latest products on the 61,000 sq ft exhibition floor at the Meadowlands Exposition Center. Delegates will be treated to world-class hospitality with plenty of business and networking opportunities in New Jersey (Meadowlands Racetrack) and New York (40/40 Club and Sky Room Rooftop Bar). For more information about the event, please check out the Betting on Sports America website. For more information about the event, please visit https://www.sbcevents.com/bosa2019.