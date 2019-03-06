The Latest Maneuvers Of 2019 Kentucky Derby Betting

Source: https://pixabay.com/photos/white-turf-horse-racing-ice-4006095/

The first leg of the Triple Crown series is about to unfold on the 4th of May this year in Churchill Downs, Kentucky. This horse racing tournament is the home of first-class Grade 1 thoroughbred. All through the years that Kentucky Derby was established, a lot of horse racing fans are looking forward to every odds and entries joining each year.

Aside from that, Kentucky Derby was also dubbed as “Run For The Roses” along with the most exciting two minutes in sports. This horse racing tournament is attended by local and foreign horse racers because it holds almost $2 million prizes at stake. As this first leg of horse racing tournament comes nearly, it’s also inevitable that hundreds and thousands of crowds will fill the arena of Churchill Downs dirt track.

How To Bet For The 2019 Kentucky Derby

It’s not difficult to bet for the Kentucky Derby. Odds and entries are available both online and offline. To bet the Kentucky Derby online, there are several legalized gambling sites where you can view the latest odds and entries. For offline betting, you may get your tickets in the teller window during the event.

Apart from Win, Place, and Show, the following are also the categories of betting for Kentucky Derby.

Exacta – you need to pick the horse racer that should come off as first or second placer in exact order.

Trifecta – you have to predict and place your bets of three horses which will come off as first, second, and third placer in the right and exact order.

Superfecta – This one’s the hardest. You have to pick four horse racers which will place first, second, third, and fourth in the right order.

When you pick your bets for the Kentucky Derby, make sure you know the capacity of each horse racers to make sure that your chance of winning is high.

Betting the Kentucky Derby Future Wager

Betting in the Kentucky Future Wager allows you to look for early bets which will emerge as big winners on the day of the racing show. When you would like to bet in this category, there is a possibility that you will earn high because the prize at stake is also high. The main reason why the prize at stake is high because you place a bet before the horse racer is confirmed to run before the racing day starts.

2019 Kentucky Derby Betting Tips

Sometimes, betting in the Kentucky Derby is quite confusing especially that there are lots of bets you can choose from. Aside from that, the wagering process is quote long and odds have common or most likely to have the same percentage of winning. If you would like an easy betting in upcoming Kentucky, these tips for betting might help.

Favorites – the Kentucky Derby is attended by famous horse racers in the Grade 1 three-year-old thoroughbred horses. Most likely if a horse racer has been favorited by horse racing fans and experts to win because of their records and statistics, you might want to consider betting for that entry.

Trainer – it’s also a good idea that you know the trainer’s profile of each horse racer. Their track records and ability to train a competitive horse should affect the performance of their entries as a whole.

Draws – the positions of every horse racer in the previous racing tournament can also help you pick the right bet. This will give you a hint on the level of competency of every horse runner and how they should end up in the Kentucky Derby.

Top Jockey– one of the factors that affect the running ability of the horse is through the jockey controlling them. Like your ability to know the trainers of each horse racer, knowing each jockey will also help you assess which entry you should bet.

Latest Kentucky Derby Odds

Same as last year, today’s edition of the Kentucky Derby will be attended by famous and competitive horses in the racing history. Trainer Bob Baffert has two favorited entries this year namely Justify and American Pharoah. He had been confirming the entries of these two horses since last year.

Along with Justify and American Pharoah also comes additional names of horse racers who will definitely give a great show on May 4. These horses are named Always Dreaming, Nyquist, Orb, and California Chrome. They have been favorited also by top horse racing experts in the horse racing industry.

While this year’s edition of Kentucky Derby is just around the corner, the odds are entries becomes tight as the names of the horse racer graving the event are slowly revealed. Make sure that you already did your thorough research so that your betting experience in the 2019 Kentucky Derby comes in full entertainment.